The notification inbox helps you to stay informed about activity in your Whimsical workspace all in one place.
You’ll find your Inbox in the sidebar. If there are new notifications in your inbox, a number indicating the count of unread notifications will appear next to it in real-time.
Note: Inboxes are specific to each workspace. If you're a member of multiple workspaces, you'll need to navigate to each one to view its respective notifications.
Here’s a list of all the notifications you'll receive in your Inbox:
It’s not currently possible to customize which notifications you’ll receive in your Inbox, however, you can subscribe to receive more tailored notifications via email or Slack.
Inbox notifications have two different states:
Unread:
Read:
As your inbox fills up over time, there are some actions you can take to clean things up.
Click the slider icon at the top-right to:
Tip: If you don't read a comment notification and someone replies to the thread, we will group them together as one notification for the entire thread. This clustering continues until you read it, making it easier to catch up after being away for a few days or on vacation.
We've also made it easy to read and manage your notifications with keyboard shortcuts:
ACTION
SHORTCUT
Navigate to the previous notification
Navigate to the next notification
Mark notification as unread
Mark notification as read
Mark all notifications as unread
Mark all notifications as read
Delete notification
For Windows (PC) shortcuts, check out this article.