Signing in with your Whimsical account on multiple devices

To prevent unauthorized access and data corruption associated with account sharing, Whimsical limits the number of concurrent sessions per account.
This means that you can be simultaneously logged into Whimsical from a certain number of devices, including your computer, phone, or tablet. If you try to log into your Whimsical account from an additional device after the limit is reached, you will be automatically logged out from the oldest session.
Running into this limit because of sharing your Whimsical account? We get it, budgets can be tight. Give us a shout, and our sales team will help you find a plan that fits your needs and wallet.