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Text-to-object pasting options

Whether you're working with a structured CSV file or a bulleted list, the "Paste as" feature allows you to convert text-based content, into a format that best suits your needs, like mind maps or sticky notes.

Using the “Paste as” featureCopied!

To copy your content from one format and paste it into another format:

  1. Select the content you wish to convert and copy it using Command + C (Mac) or Control + C (PC).
  2. Open the board where you want to paste the content.
  3. Right-click anywhere within the board to bring up the context menu.
  4. In the context menu, select the "Paste as" option. A submenu will appear, allowing you to select the format you want your content to be pasted as.

Tip: You can also copy and paste tables directly into Whimsical boards from Google Sheets, Numbers, or Excel 👌

Note:

  • The available paste options will depend on the content you've copied.
  • Some paste options also support rich text formatting, links, and images.

Supported paste optionsCopied!

Currently, you can paste your content as:

  • Sticky notes
  • Mind maps
  • Bulleted lists

ExamplesCopied!

  • From bulleted list to mind map: Transform your bulleted list into a mind map to make your ideas easier to understand and follow.
  • From CSV to table: Move data from a CSV file into a table for more effective storytelling within the relevant context.

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Summary

  1. Text-to-object pasting options
  2. Using the “Paste as” feature
  3. Supported paste options
  4. Examples