Text-to-object pasting options

Whether you're working with a structured CSV file or a bulleted list, the "Paste as" feature allows you to convert text-based content, into a format that best suits your needs, like mind maps or sticky notes.

Using the “Paste as” feature Copied! Link to this section

To copy your content from one format and paste it into another format:

Select the content you wish to convert and copy it using Command + C (Mac) or Control + C (PC). Open the board where you want to paste the content. Right-click anywhere within the board to bring up the context menu. In the context menu, select the "Paste as" option. A submenu will appear, allowing you to select the format you want your content to be pasted as.

Tip: You can also copy and paste tables directly into Whimsical boards from Google Sheets, Numbers, or Excel 👌

Note: The available paste options will depend on the content you've copied.

Some paste options also support rich text formatting, links, and images.

Supported paste options Copied! Link to this section

Currently, you can paste your content as:

Sticky notes

Mind maps

Bulleted lists