Text-to-object pasting options

Whether you're working with a structured CSV file or a bulleted list, the "Paste as" feature allows you to convert text-based content, into a format that best suits your needs, like mind maps or sticky notes.
To copy your content from one format and paste it into another format:
Select the content you wish to convert and copy it using
Command +
C (Mac) or
Control +
C (PC).
Open the board where you want to paste the content. Right-click anywhere within the board to bring up the context menu. In the context menu, select the "Paste as" option. A submenu will appear, allowing you to select the format you want your content to be pasted as. Tip: You can also copy and paste tables directly into Whimsical boards from Google Sheets, Numbers, or Excel 👌 Note: The available paste options will depend on the content you've copied. Some paste options also support rich text formatting, links, and images.
Currently, you can paste your content as:
Sticky notes Mind maps Bulleted lists From bulleted list to mind map: Transform your bulleted list into a mind map to make your ideas easier to understand and follow. From CSV to table: Move data from a CSV file into a table for more effective storytelling within the relevant context.