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Keeping boards tidy with alignment, distribution, and auto-layout

Moving at the speed of thought is great, but things can get a little messy sometimes. This article highlights some of the easy ways to tidy up your Whimsical boards.

When you select two or more objects on a board, the context menu shows a set of controls for aligning, distributing, and (in some cases) automatically laying out your selection:

Each of these options also has a keyboard shortcut, or can be accessed in the command menu.

Aligning a selectionCopied!

There are six ways to align objects:

  • Align left
  • Align right
  • Align top
  • Align bottom
  • Center horizontally
  • Center vertically

Alignment uses the outermost edges of your selection as the reference.

E.g.: Align left moves all objects so their left edges match the leftmost object in the selection.

Centering (obviously) uses the center point of your objects as reference. 😉

Distributing a selectionCopied!

Distribution requires at least three objects. It spaces objects evenly between the outermost items in your selection.

  • Distribute horizontally spaces objects equally along the horizontal axis.
  • Distribute vertically spaces objects equally along the vertical axis.
  • Distribute grid arranges objects into an evenly spaced grid, adjusting both horizontal and vertical spacing at once.

Note: Grid distribution is only available for Sticky notes.

Auto-layoutCopied!

Auto-layout re-arranges a selection of connected objects into a clean, structured flow.

Select at least two non-connector objects, then choose a direction:

  • Lay out vertically: Objects flow from top to bottom.
  • Lay out horizontally: Objects flow from left to right.

Both options are also available in the command menu. Connectors between the selected objects are re-routed automatically to fit the new arrangement.

Auto-layout supports:

  • Diagram shapes
  • Sticky notes
  • Icons
  • Images
  • Links
  • Text objects

Important: Auto-layout will not appear in the context bar when the board is in Wireframe mode. Press Q to exit Wireframe mode.

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Summary

  1. Keeping boards tidy with alignment, distribution, and auto-layout
  2. Aligning a selection
  3. Distributing a selection
  4. Auto-layout