Keeping boards tidy with alignment, distribution, and auto-layout

Moving at the speed of thought is great, but things can get a little messy sometimes. This article highlights some of the easy ways to tidy up your Whimsical boards.

When you select two or more objects on a board, the context menu shows a set of controls for aligning, distributing, and (in some cases) automatically laying out your selection:

Each of these options also has a keyboard shortcut, or can be accessed in the command menu.

Aligning a selection Copied! Link to this section

There are six ways to align objects:

Align left

Align right

Align top

Align bottom

Center horizontally

Center vertically

Alignment uses the outermost edges of your selection as the reference.

E.g.: Align left moves all objects so their left edges match the leftmost object in the selection.

Centering (obviously) uses the center point of your objects as reference. 😉

Distributing a selection Copied! Link to this section

Distribution requires at least three objects. It spaces objects evenly between the outermost items in your selection.

Distribute horizontally spaces objects equally along the horizontal axis.

spaces objects equally along the horizontal axis. Distribute vertically spaces objects equally along the vertical axis.

spaces objects equally along the vertical axis. Distribute grid arranges objects into an evenly spaced grid, adjusting both horizontal and vertical spacing at once.

Note: Grid distribution is only available for Sticky notes.

Auto-layout re-arranges a selection of connected objects into a clean, structured flow.

Select at least two non-connector objects, then choose a direction:

Lay out vertically: Objects flow from top to bottom.

Objects flow from top to bottom. Lay out horizontally: Objects flow from left to right.

Both options are also available in the command menu. Connectors between the selected objects are re-routed automatically to fit the new arrangement.

Auto-layout supports:

Diagram shapes

Sticky notes

Icons

Images

Links

Text objects