Keeping boards tidy with alignment, distribution, and auto-layout

Moving at the speed of thought is great, but things can get a little messy sometimes. This article highlights some of the easy ways to tidy up your Whimsical boards.
When you select two or more objects on a board, the context menu shows a set of controls for aligning, distributing, and (in some cases) automatically laying out your selection:
Each of these options also has a keyboard shortcut, or can be accessed in the command menu.
There are six ways to align objects:
Alignment uses the outermost edges of your selection as the reference.
E.g.: Align left moves all objects so their left edges match the leftmost object in the selection.
Centering (obviously) uses the center point of your objects as reference. 😉
Distribution requires at least three objects. It spaces objects evenly between the outermost items in your selection.
Note: Grid distribution is only available for Sticky notes.
Auto-layout re-arranges a selection of connected objects into a clean, structured flow.
Select at least two non-connector objects, then choose a direction:
Both options are also available in the command menu. Connectors between the selected objects are re-routed automatically to fit the new arrangement.
Auto-layout supports:
Important: Auto-layout will not appear in the context bar when the board is in Wireframe mode. Press
Q to exit Wireframe mode.