SAML SSO with Okta

Select the Sign On tab for the Whimsical SAML app, then click Edit:
Scroll down to the “ADVANCED SIGN-ON SETTINGS” section
Enter the “ACS URL” value you made a copy of in step 4
Click Save
Finally, don't forget to test the setup to ensure everything is working correctly.
After that’s done, you can go back to your Whimsical Workspace settings and adjust two more things:
Default user role: Whimsical supports JIT (Just-in-time) account provisioning. That means that Whimsical will create an account for a user authenticating via SAML if necessary. New users will be created with the role and permissions you choose:
Editors - paid role with full ability to create and edit content
Viewers - free role with read and comment-only limited permissions
Require SAML for login: You can enable this optional setting if you want to prevent users from accessing your workspace with other means of authentication, such as a password or via Google SSO.
There are some attributes that are the same for all identity providers:
Whimsical uses the e-mail address of the SAML user to identify them on Whimsical. This will come up with configuration options like Name ID Format or Name ID. When in doubt, try to choose the option that will return the user's e-mail.