Changing your account email address, or adding a new one

You can have more than one email address associated with your Whimsical account, which lets you receive different workspace notifications at different addresses, or transition the account smoothly from one address to another (if you're switching companies for example).

Adding multiple account email addresses is a great way to safeguard your account in case you forget your password or lose access to the default email address. Password reset emails can be sent to any email address you've added to your account. You can also log in to your account using any of your email addresses.

In this guide we walk you through changing your email address, setting a default address, and adding additional email addresses for different workspaces.

Changing or adding an email address Copied! Link to this section

It's simple to change your account email address, or add a new one.

To do so, go to Settings, which you'll find under the current workspace name in the top left corner. Then choose Account.

Then click "Add Email":

Note: You'll be asked to confirm your password after adding the new email address.

Setting your default email address Copied! Link to this section

If you have more than one email address, you must choose the default email address where you'll receive our monthly newsletters. Your default email address is also used as a fallback if a secondary address connected to a specific workspace is removed.

To set your default email address, select "Make default" from the dropdown menu next to the address of your choice:

Using different email addresses for different workspaces Copied! Link to this section

To keep workspace notifications separate, you can choose different email addresses for different workspaces. You'll receive notifications and billing information (invoices and renewal reminders) at the email address associated with each workspace.

Deleting account email address Copied! Link to this section

To remove an email address associated with your account, select "Remove" from the dropdown menu next to the address of your choice: