Free viewers commenting in workspaces

In a workspace, you can add as many Viewer members as you'd like for free.
This is a great option for co-workers or clients who need to review and comment on work inside of Whimsical but don't need to create anything themselves. Because Viewers are free, you can have your entire company in Whimsical while keeping costs low.
There are two types of member roles in workspaces:
Both Editors and Viewers are able to access all the files in shared folders in the Workspace.
On the Free plan, all workspace members have admin rights.