Keyboard shortcuts for Mac

Do you use a non-QWERTY keyboard? Learn how to work with different keyboard layouts here. Or if you're looking for Windows/PC shortcuts check out this article.

These shortcuts apply when navigating around Whimsical, or in any file.

ACTION SHORTCUT Open command menu Command + K Select multiple items Shift + Click Select all Command + A Deselect Esc Comment Command + Option + M Show/Hide comments in a file Shift + Option + C Search the current file Command + F Search file and folder names Command + Shift + F Search everything (with the search field open) Command + Enter Open/Hide sidebar Command + E Get shareable link Command + Option + S Add new file or folder Command + Option + N Go to folder view Command + Shift + E Folder list view L Folder grid view G Delete selected file/s or folder/s delete or backspace

Inbox shortcuts Copied! Link to this section

ACTION SHORTCUT Navigate to the previous notification K or Up arrow key Navigate to the next notification J or Down arrow key Mark notification as unread Shift + U Mark notification as read Shift + I Mark all notifications as unread Command + Shift + U Mark all notifications as read Command + Shift + I Delete notification Shift + Delete or Shift + Backspace

Board shortcuts Copied! Link to this section

General shortcuts Copied! Link to this section

ACTION SHORTCUT Zoom Z + Click/Drag

Command + Scroll Zoom in = Zoom out - Zoom to 100% 0 Zoom to content 1 Zoom to selection 2 Pan / move around board Space + Drag

Shift + Scroll Mouse Wheel Undo Command + Z Redo Command + Shift + Z Copy Command + C Paste Command + V Copy style Command + Option + C Paste style Command + V Copy link to object Command + Option + Shift + C Copy as image Command + Shift + C Duplicate Command + D

Option + Drag object Bring to front ] Bring forward Command + ] Send to back [ Send backward Command + [ Select multiple items Shift + Click Select all (excluding locked objects) Command + A Select all (including locked objects) Hold Command + Double press A Deselect Esc Resize shapes with locked aspect ratio Shift + Drag to resize Resize from center Option + Drag to resize Edit text Enter Group selected objects Command + G Ungroup selected objects Command + Shift + G Deep select Command + Click Ignore auto-snapping when moving object Command + Drag Ignore grid & auto-snapping when moving object ` + Drag Save as default style Command + Shift + D Increase font size of text in object Command + Option + = Decrease font size of text in object Command + Option + - Animate connector Command + Click Measure distance between objects Select an object + Hold Option + Hover over other objects Change board mode W (Wireframe mode)

ACTION SHORTCUT Rectangle R Pill U Oval (circle) O Diamond D Trapezoid A Triangle G Hexagon H Cylinder Y Line L Bracket B Star V Cloud J Table E Image I Link K Connector C or L Text T Icon X Section . Quick add Option + Arrow key Change "quick add" direction Shift + Hover "quick add" button Hide quick add Q Lock object Command + Shift + L

Mind map shortcuts Copied! Link to this section

ACTION SHORTCUT Add root node M Add child Tab Add sibling Enter Add sibling above Command + Enter Add parent Option + Enter Collapse/Expand node Command + / Add line break Shift + Enter Add link Command + Shift + U Add icon Shift + X Decrease text indent Command + Control + [ Increase text indent Command + Control + ]

Sticky note shortcuts Copied! Link to this section

ACTION SHORTCUT Add sticky note N (works in all board modes) Quick add another note (with note selected) Option + Arrow key Duplicate note Option + Drag Increase text size Command + Option + = Decrease text size Command + Option + - Paragraph Command + \ Bulleted list * or - then Space

Command + Shift + 8 Numbered list 1. then Space

Command + Shift + 7 Checklist _ then Space Workspace link @ External link Command + Shift + U

Freehand drawing shortcuts Copied! Link to this section

ACTION SHORTCUT Marker H Highlighter Shift + H Eraser E Selector S

Task mode shortcuts Copied! Link to this section

ACTION SHORTCUT Task A or double click Stack S Connector C or L Image I Link K Text T Icon X Expand selected task Command + Enter Lock stack Command + Shift + L

Wireframe shortcuts Copied! Link to this section

ACTION SHORTCUT Annotation A Button B Line L or D Component E Frame F Image G Link K Circle O Input P Rectangle R Avatar V Connector C or L Text T Icon X Lock object Command + Shift + L Rename frame Enter Change line direction Hold Shift Full-width/height line Hold Command

AI shortcuts Copied! Link to this section

ACTION SHORTCUT Generate with AI Command + .

(also works with mind map nodes) Create (after typing prompt) Command + Enter See example prompts / See past prompts Command + /

Working with different keyboard layouts Copied! Link to this section

If you're working on a non-QWERTY keyboard, some of the keyboard shortcuts will work differently for you. There are two key things to remember:

For all the keyboard shortcuts that involve letters, there are no changes. For all the keyboard shortcuts that involve characters that aren't letters, you have to refer to the placement of the characters on the US English keyboard.

For example, if you want to add an annotation using the AZERTY layout. Because the shortcut for adding an annotation is a letter ( A ), you just press A :

But let's say you want to zoom out using the AZERTY layout. Because the shortcut for zooming out is not a letter ( - ), you have to use the US English keyboard as a reference and instead of pressing - on your keyboard, press whichever key is located at the same place as - on the US English keyboard:

If you have any questions or can't figure out how to make keyboard shortcuts work on your keyboard, drop us a line at help@whimsical.com, and we'll help you out!