Keyboard shortcuts for Mac

Do you use a non-QWERTY keyboard? Learn how to work with different keyboard layouts here. Or if you're looking for Windows/PC shortcuts check out this article.
These shortcuts apply when navigating around Whimsical, or in any file.
ACTION
SHORTCUT
Open command menu
Select multiple items
Select all
Deselect
Comment
Show/Hide comments in a file
Search the current file
Search file and folder names
Search everything (with the search field open)
Open/Hide sidebar
Get shareable link
Add new file or folder
Go to folder view
Folder list view
Folder grid view
Delete selected file/s or folder/s
ACTION
SHORTCUT
Navigate to the previous notification
Navigate to the next notification
Mark notification as unread
Mark notification as read
Mark all notifications as unread
Mark all notifications as read
Delete notification
ACTION
SHORTCUT
Zoom
Zoom in
Zoom out
Zoom to 100%
Zoom to content
Zoom to selection
Pan / move around board
Undo
Redo
Copy
Paste
Copy style
Paste style
Copy link to object
Copy as image
Duplicate
Bring to front
Bring forward
Send to back
Send backward
Select multiple items
Select all (excluding locked objects)
Select all (including locked objects)
Hold
Deselect
Resize shapes with locked aspect ratio
Resize from center
Edit text
Group selected objects
Ungroup selected objects
Deep select
Ignore auto-snapping when moving object
Ignore grid & auto-snapping when moving object
Save as default style
Increase font size of text in object
Decrease font size of text in object
Animate connector
Measure distance between objects
Select an object + Hold
Change board mode
ACTION
SHORTCUT
Rectangle
Pill
Oval (circle)
Diamond
Trapezoid
Triangle
Hexagon
Cylinder
Line
Bracket
Star
Cloud
Table
Image
Link
Connector
Text
Icon
Section
Quick add
Change "quick add" direction
Hide quick add
Lock object
ACTION
SHORTCUT
Add root node
Add child
Add sibling
Add sibling above
Add parent
Collapse/Expand node
Add line break
Add link
Add icon
Decrease text indent
Increase text indent
ACTION
SHORTCUT
Add sticky note
Quick add another note (with note selected)
Duplicate note
Increase text size
Decrease text size
Paragraph
Bulleted list
Numbered list
Checklist
Workspace link
External link
ACTION
SHORTCUT
Marker
Highlighter
Eraser
Selector
ACTION
SHORTCUT
Task
Stack
Connector
Image
Link
Text
Icon
Expand selected task
Lock stack
ACTION
SHORTCUT
Annotation
Button
Line
Component
Frame
Image
Link
K
Circle
Input
Rectangle
Avatar
Connector
Text
Icon
Lock object
Rename frame
Change line direction
Hold
Full-width/height line
Hold
ACTION
SHORTCUT
Generate with AI
Create (after typing prompt)
See example prompts
See past prompts
If you're working on a non-QWERTY keyboard, some of the keyboard shortcuts will work differently for you. There are two key things to remember:
For example, if you want to add an annotation using the AZERTY layout. Because the shortcut for adding an annotation is a letter (
A ), you just press
A:
But let's say you want to zoom out using the AZERTY layout. Because the shortcut for zooming out is not a letter (
- ), you have to use the US English keyboard as a reference and instead of pressing
- on your keyboard, press whichever key is located at the same place as
- on the US English keyboard:
If you have any questions or can't figure out how to make keyboard shortcuts work on your keyboard, drop us a line at help@whimsical.com, and we'll help you out!