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Keyboard shortcuts for Mac

Do you use a non-QWERTY keyboard? Learn how to work with different keyboard layouts here. Or if you're looking for Windows/PC shortcuts check out this article.

File/Folder shortcutsCopied!

These shortcuts apply when navigating around Whimsical, or in any file.

ACTION

SHORTCUT

Open command menu

Command + K

Select multiple items

Shift + Click

Select all

Command + A

Deselect

Esc

Comment

Command + Option + M

Show/Hide comments in a file

Shift + Option + C

Search the current file

Command + F

Search file and folder names

Command + Shift + F

Search everything (with the search field open)

Command + Enter

Open/Hide sidebar

Command + E

Get shareable link

Command + Option + S

Add new file or folder

Command + Option + N

Go to folder view

Command + Shift + E

Folder list view

L

Folder grid view

G

Delete selected file/s or folder/s

delete or backspace

Inbox shortcutsCopied!

ACTION

SHORTCUT

Navigate to the previous notification

K or Up arrow key

Navigate to the next notification

J or Down arrow key

Mark notification as unread

Shift + U

Mark notification as read

Shift + I

Mark all notifications as unread

Command + Shift + U

Mark all notifications as read

Command + Shift + I

Delete notification

Shift + Delete or Shift + Backspace

Board shortcutsCopied!

General shortcutsCopied!

ACTION

SHORTCUT

Zoom

Z + Click/Drag
Command + Scroll

Zoom in

=

Zoom out

-

Zoom to 100%

0

Zoom to content

1

Zoom to selection

2

Pan / move around board

Space + Drag
Shift + Scroll Mouse Wheel

Undo

Command + Z

Redo

Command + Shift + Z

Copy

Command + C

Paste

Command + V

Copy style

Command + Option + C

Paste style

Command + V

Copy link to object

Command + Option + Shift + C

Copy as image

Command + Shift + C

Duplicate

Command + D
Option + Drag object

Bring to front

]

Bring forward

Command + ]

Send to back

[

Send backward

Command + [

Select multiple items

Shift + Click

Select all (excluding locked objects)

Command + A

Select all (including locked objects)

Hold Command + Double press A

Deselect

Esc

Resize shapes with locked aspect ratio

Shift + Drag to resize

Resize from center

Option + Drag to resize

Edit text

Enter

Group selected objects

Command + G

Ungroup selected objects

Command + Shift + G

Deep select

Command + Click

Ignore auto-snapping when moving object

Command + Drag

Ignore grid & auto-snapping when moving object

` + Drag

Save as default style

Command + Shift + D

Increase font size of text in object

Command + Option + =

Decrease font size of text in object

Command + Option + -

Animate connector

Command + Click

Measure distance between objects

Select an object + Hold Option + Hover over other objects

Change board mode

W (Wireframe mode)

Diagram/flowchart shortcutsCopied!

ACTION

SHORTCUT

Rectangle

R

Pill

U

Oval (circle)

O

Diamond

D

Trapezoid

A

Triangle

G

Hexagon

H

Cylinder

Y

Line

L

Bracket

B

Star

V

Cloud

J

Table

E

Image

I

Link

K

Connector

C or L

Text

T

Icon

X

Section

.

Quick add

Option + Arrow key

Change "quick add" direction

Shift + Hover "quick add" button

Hide quick add

Q

Lock object

Command + Shift + L

Mind map shortcutsCopied!

ACTION

SHORTCUT

Add root node

M

Add child

Tab

Add sibling

Enter

Add sibling above

Command + Enter

Add parent

Option + Enter

Collapse/Expand node

Command + /

Add line break

Shift + Enter

Add link

Command + Shift + U

Add icon

Shift + X

Decrease text indent

Command + Control + [

Increase text indent

Command + Control + ]

Sticky note shortcutsCopied!

ACTION

SHORTCUT

Add sticky note

N (works in all board modes)

Quick add another note (with note selected)

Option + Arrow key

Duplicate note

Option + Drag

Increase text size

Command + Option + =

Decrease text size

Command + Option + -

Paragraph

Command + \

Bulleted list

* or - then Space
Command + Shift + 8

Numbered list

1. then Space
Command + Shift + 7

Checklist

_ then Space

Workspace link

@

External link

Command + Shift + U

Freehand drawing shortcutsCopied!

ACTION

SHORTCUT

Marker

H

Highlighter

Shift + H

Eraser

E

Selector

S

Task mode shortcutsCopied!

ACTION

SHORTCUT

Task

A or double click

Stack

S

Connector

C or L

Image

I

Link

K

Text

T

Icon

X

Expand selected task

Command + Enter

Lock stack

Command + Shift + L

Wireframe shortcutsCopied!

ACTION

SHORTCUT

Annotation

A

Button

B

Line

L or D

Component

E

Frame

F

Image

G

Link

K

Circle

O

Input

P

Rectangle

R

Avatar

V

Connector

C or L

Text

T

Icon

X

Lock object

Command + Shift + L

Rename frame

Enter

Change line direction

Hold Shift

Full-width/height line

Hold Command

AI shortcutsCopied!

ACTION

SHORTCUT

Generate with AI

Command + .
(also works with mind map nodes)

Create (after typing prompt)

Command + Enter

See example prompts

/

See past prompts

Command + /

Working with different keyboard layoutsCopied!

If you're working on a non-QWERTY keyboard, some of the keyboard shortcuts will work differently for you. There are two key things to remember:

  1. For all the keyboard shortcuts that involve letters, there are no changes.
  2. For all the keyboard shortcuts that involve characters that aren't letters, you have to refer to the placement of the characters on the US English keyboard.

For example, if you want to add an annotation using the AZERTY layout. Because the shortcut for adding an annotation is a letter ( A ), you just press A:

But let's say you want to zoom out using the AZERTY layout. Because the shortcut for zooming out is not a letter ( - ), you have to use the US English keyboard as a reference and instead of pressing - on your keyboard, press whichever key is located at the same place as - on the US English keyboard:

If you have any questions or can't figure out how to make keyboard shortcuts work on your keyboard, drop us a line at help@whimsical.com, and we'll help you out!

Related articles

Summary

  1. Keyboard shortcuts for Mac
  2. File/Folder shortcuts
  3. Inbox shortcuts
  4. Board shortcuts
  5. General shortcuts
  6. Diagram/flowchart shortcuts
  7. Mind map shortcuts
  8. Sticky note shortcuts
  9. Freehand drawing shortcuts
  10. Task mode shortcuts
  11. Wireframe shortcuts
  12. AI shortcuts
  13. Working with different keyboard layouts