WhimsicalWhimsical
Learn

Loading…Open app
Whimsical statusStatusContact Us

Getting started with mind maps

Here's a quick start guide to help you get the most out of Whimsical mind maps.

Building a mind mapCopied!

First, create a new Board, or switch to Board mode, then there are a few ways to make your first node:

  • Click or drag a mind map out from the toolbar
  • Use the keyboard shortcut M

Then it's time to have fun and let your ideas loose!

To make a new sibling node, you can click on the icons, or just hit Enter. To make a child node, use Tab. Drag and drop the nodes to rearrange them:

Customize your mind mapCopied!

There are many options in the toolbar, including:

  • Curved or straight lines
  • Adding formatting text to Bold or Italic
  • The orientation of the mind map
  • Adding a link
  • Adding icons - to the main node and child nodes
  • Changing line colour
  • AI-assisted mind mapping
  • and more!

Import and exportCopied!

Need to just copy and paste? We have a quick way to import and export mind maps!

Just copy a list from somewhere else, then select a mind map's starting node and paste with command (or ctrl) + V:

Or to export, select the main node and copy then paste* it somewhere else.

*Paste special is the key! "Command + Shift + V" or "Control + Shift + V"

Examples and TemplatesCopied!

Head on over to our Template Gallery for some sweet examples and templates you can use, or check out this article to learn more about working with mind maps.

Related articles

Summary

  1. Getting started with mind maps
  2. Building a mind map
  3. Customize your mind map
  4. Import and export
  5. Examples and Templates