Getting started with mind maps

Here's a quick start guide to help you get the most out of Whimsical mind maps.
First, create a new Board, or switch to Board mode, then there are a few ways to make your first node:
Then it's time to have fun and let your ideas loose!
To make a new sibling node, you can click on the icons, or just hit Enter. To make a child node, use Tab. Drag and drop the nodes to rearrange them:
There are many options in the toolbar, including:
Need to just copy and paste? We have a quick way to import and export mind maps!
Just copy a list from somewhere else, then select a mind map's starting node and paste with command (or ctrl) + V:
Or to export, select the main node and copy then paste* it somewhere else.
*Paste special is the key! "
Command +
Shift +
V" or "
Control +
Shift +
V"
Head on over to our Template Gallery for some sweet examples and templates you can use, or check out this article to learn more about working with mind maps.