Getting started with mind maps

Here's a quick start guide to help you get the most out of Whimsical mind maps.

Building a mind map Copied! Link to this section

First, create a new Board, or switch to Board mode, then there are a few ways to make your first node:

Click or drag a mind map out from the toolbar

Use the keyboard shortcut M

Then it's time to have fun and let your ideas loose!

To make a new sibling node, you can click on the icons, or just hit Enter. To make a child node, use Tab. Drag and drop the nodes to rearrange them:

Customize your mind map Copied! Link to this section

There are many options in the toolbar, including:

Curved or straight lines

Adding formatting text to Bold or Italic

The orientation of the mind map

Adding a link

Adding icons - to the main node and child nodes

Changing line colour

AI-assisted mind mapping

and more!

Import and export Copied! Link to this section

Need to just copy and paste? We have a quick way to import and export mind maps!

Just copy a list from somewhere else, then select a mind map's starting node and paste with command (or ctrl) + V:

Or to export, select the main node and copy then paste* it somewhere else.

*Paste special is the key! " Command + Shift + V " or " Control + Shift + V "

Examples and Templates Copied! Link to this section

Head on over to our Template Gallery for some sweet examples and templates you can use, or check out this article to learn more about working with mind maps.