SAML SSO with other identity providers

Note: SAML SSO is only available on our Business plan. You must be an admin to enable SAML SSO.

If you use another SAML Identity Provider that isn't in our provider list, we should still be able to support it.

First, go to Settings, which you’ll find under your workspace name in the top left corner:

Then, go to Security and enable SAML SSO. Once SAML SSO is enabled:

Select Other from the “Identity Provider” dropdown list Upload your metadata.xml in the “SAML Metadata XML” field Click Save

Important: If you have updated your workspace URL, the login URL will change to match. The ACS URL will not. If you've configured your SAML login to use the login URL, you must update it for SAML to work.

If this gives you any trouble at all, please contact us or reach out in Whimsical under the question mark in the bottom right corner.