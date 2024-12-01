Sales tax and VAT

Important: The taxation described in this article came into effect on December 1st, 2024, for all new and existing accounts.

Whimsical is required by law to charge sales or value-added tax in certain geographies.

We determine whether or not to charge tax, and calculate the tax rate based on your billing address. Learn how to set or update your billing address in this article

If you provide a valid tax ID for the address associated with your Whimsical account, tax will not be added to your invoice.

Note: Prices shown on the Whimsical website do not include sales tax or value-added tax — You can see any added tax on the invoices in your subscription settings.

You can request Whimsical's sales tax registration IDs from our Trust Center.

US sales tax Copied! Link to this section

We include sales tax in the following US states. If your state is not listed, you won’t see any sales tax on your invoices.

Massachusetts, MA

Maryland, MD

New Jersey, NJ

New York, NY

Ohio, OH

Utah, UT

Washington, DC

Washington, WA

You can update your billing information to include a tax ID on future billing statements and invoices.

Tip: Be sure to include the two-letter country prefix when entering your EU tax number.

E.g. "FR" for France, "LV" for Latvia

If the address associated with your Whimsical account is in Canada, Canadian GST/HST will be added to your purchase. If you provide a GST/HST ID you will not have GST/HST added to your future invoices.

Provincial Sales Tax (PST or QST) may also be added to your purchase if your billing address is in British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, or Quebec.

Quebec business customers that are registered for Quebec sales tax (QST) and provide a QST ID will not have QST added to their invoice going forward

European Union Copied! Link to this section

European Union (EU) VAT will be added to your purchase if your billing address is in the EU. If you have provided a valid VAT number, no VAT will be charged on the invoice. However, you may be required to report the purchase of services through your VAT return via the reverse charge mechanism.

If you haven't provided an EU VAT number when an invoice is generated, VAT will be charged until you provide a valid VAT number.

We use the official EU tax validator to verify EU VAT numbers - if your VAT number is not validated, VAT will be added to your invoice.

If you are based in the EU, add your VAT number with "EU VAT" as the Tax ID Type — Be sure to include the two-letter country prefix. E.g. "FR" for France, "LV" for Latvia

United Kingdom Copied! Link to this section

United Kingdom (UK) VAT will be added to your purchase if your billing address is in the UK. If you have provided a valid VAT number, no VAT will be charged on the invoice. However, you may be required to report the purchase of services through your VAT return via the reverse charge mechanism.

If you haven't provided a UK VAT number when an invoice is generated, VAT will be charged until you provide a valid VAT number.

Note: If a tax ID is not provided before you are charged, we cannot retroactively refund the tax paid. In this case, you can ask your local tax authority for reimbursement.

For help with tax exemption for other reasons, you can contact our Support team at any time.

For a visual guide to all tax regions, check out this Flowchart: