Embedding Whimsical files

You can easily embed Whimsical boards publicly to share your creations with the rest of the world or use the private embed option to keep them for just you and your team. Whimsical embeds are live so any changes made to the original files will also be reflected in the embedded files.
Click Embed, which you'll find under the Share button in the top right:
Choose from the following settings:
Tip: To have only a specific object shown in the embedded window, right-click on the object, then choose "Copy link to object" and paste it in place of the
src= link in the embed code.
Click "Copy". Then paste the iframe code into your website or application 🎉
Important:
If you're not logged in to Whimsical, here's what you're going to see:
If you are logged in to Whimsical but don't have access to the embedded file (due to it being in a private folder, team or a workspace you're not a member of), here's what you're going to see:
Note:
Check out these articles to learn more about the other places you can embed your Whimsical boards.
If you’re a developer who’d like to support Whimsical embeds in your product, check out our EmbedKit 😎