Embedding Whimsical files

You can easily embed Whimsical boards publicly to share your creations with the rest of the world or use the private embed option to keep them for just you and your team. Whimsical embeds are live so any changes made to the original files will also be reflected in the embedded files.

Creating an embed Copied! Link to this section

Click Embed, which you'll find under the Share button in the top right:

Choose from the following settings:

If you only want a specific area of the board to be reflected in the embedded window, scroll or zoom until that area is all you can see, then enable Crop to current viewport

of the board to be reflected in the embedded window, scroll or zoom until that area is all you can see, then enable To embed your board as a presentation (where each section is a slide) switch on Embed as presentation

If you want your embed to be publicly accessible, switch on Enable public access

Tip: To have only a specific object shown in the embedded window, right-click on the object, then choose "Copy link to object" and paste it in place of the src= link in the embed code.

Click "Copy". Then paste the iframe code into your website or application 🎉

Important: With public access enabled, anybody with access to where you embedded it, can view the embed.

If public access is disabled, only members of the workspace the file is stored in will be able to access it. You and other members of the workspace will have to first sign into Whimsical to access private embeds.

You will not be able to disable public access for your embeds on the Free plan. The disable feature is available when you upgrade to a paid plan.

If you're not logged in to Whimsical, here's what you're going to see:

If you are logged in to Whimsical but don't have access to the embedded file (due to it being in a private folder, team or a workspace you're not a member of), here's what you're going to see:

Note: Private embeds do not currently work in desktop applications.

You will not be able to see comments in embedded files.

Check out these articles to learn more about the other places you can embed your Whimsical boards.

If you’re a developer who’d like to support Whimsical embeds in your product, check out our EmbedKit 😎