Moving and copying files

You can move and copy files and folders between workspaces, or even to another Whimsical account - read on to find out how to migrate your content.

Note: If your workspace admin has enabled workspace lockdown you will not be able to move files out of your workspace without their permission.

How to move or copy files or folders Copied! Link to this section

Open the folder or file, and click Copy to or Move to from the actions menu located on the right side of the file or folder's name.

Then choose the move or copy destination, and you're all set!

When you move a file, the file URL remains the same. Comments and file version history will move with the file.

When you copy a file, all the content of the file is copied except for the comments and file version history.

It's impossible to copy or move files outside a locked workspace.

You can copy files and folders to another Whimsical account, but it's not possible to fully move them to another account.

Moving or copying files to another Whimsical workspace Copied! Link to this section

To move files from one workspace to another workspace you're a member of, select Move to from the dropdown in the top right-hand corner:

Then select the workspace from the list:

Finally, choose the folder or section within that workspace, and your file will be moved over.

Copying files to another Whimsical account Copied! Link to this section

Get a shareable link for the file or folder you want to copy, then copy it. Log in to another Whimsical account and access the shared file with the link. Then, follow the instructions above to copy it.

You can also use this method to copy files or folders that have been shared with you by others.