Moving and copying files

You can move and copy files and folders between workspaces, or even to another Whimsical account - read on to find out how to migrate your content.
Note: If your workspace admin has enabled workspace lockdown you will not be able to move files out of your workspace without their permission.
Open the folder or file, and click Copy to or Move to from the actions menu located on the right side of the file or folder's name.
Then choose the move or copy destination, and you're all set!
To move files from one workspace to another workspace you're a member of, select Move to from the dropdown in the top right-hand corner:
Then select the workspace from the list:
Finally, choose the folder or section within that workspace, and your file will be moved over.
You can also use this method to copy files or folders that have been shared with you by others.