Whimsical MCP

Whimsical's MCP (Model Context Protocol) server connects your Whimsical workspace to AI tools like Claude, ChatGPT, and Cursor. It gives them secure access to read and write content in your workspace, so you can work together to:

Visualize complex processes on a Whimsical board.

Map your SOPs with flowcharts.

Generate wireframes from prompts or code.

Code working prototypes from your Whimsical wireframes.

And more!

Step 1: Set up your MCP client Copied! Link to this section

Follow the instructions below for your specific client to add Whimsical’s MCP server.

Whimsical is a verified connector in Claude’s Connector Directory, so you can either find it directly in the directory or jump straight to https://claude.ai/directory/connectors/whimsical.

Once opened, click Connect and complete the Whimsical authentication. After that, Claude will be able to access and work with your Whimsical content.

You can use the dedicated Whimsical app for ChatGPT.

Open ChatGPT and go to Settings → Apps (or open Apps from the sidebar). Search for Whimsical, or use this direct link. Click Connect and complete the authorization steps.

Once connected, type @Whimsical in any chat to use it. For more details, see our full guide to the Whimsical app for ChatGPT.

Open Cursor → Settings → Cursor Settings. Go to Tools & MCP. Click Add custom MCP or + New MCP server. Enter the following configuration and save:

{ "mcpServers": { "whimsical-remote": { "url": "https://mcp.whimsical.com/mcp" } } }

Other clients Copied! Link to this section

With so many other tools now supporting MCP servers, you can configure them to use Whimsical’s MCP server with the following values:

Name: whimsical-remote

URL: https://mcp.whimsical.com/mcp

Step 2: Authentication Copied! Link to this section

The MCP server requires OAuth authentication with your Whimsical account, so all you need is a Whimsical account.

Step 3: Verify the connection Copied! Link to this section

Send a prompt like “What Whimsical tools do you have available?” If the MCP is connected, you’ll get a list of tools such as create_diagram , search_files etc.

, etc. You can always check directly on the MCP settings page in Claude, ChatGPT, or Cursor

Step 4: Prompt your MCP client Copied! Link to this section

Start a new chat and ask it to do things in Whimsical. To get started, you can ask it “What can you do with Whimsical MCP?”. 👌

Create process or sequence diagrams Copied! Link to this section

Ask your AI to turn technical processes into visual diagrams in Whimsical. Try prompts like “Create a flowchart of a typical OAuth flow”, “Create a diagram of how Slack decides to send a notification”, or “Generate a sequence diagram showing how API requests are processed”.

You’ll see:

MCP server creates a new file in your workspace

Generates a flowchart or sequence diagram based on the provided context

Provides a preview of the created content directly in the chat where you can see and interact with the output

Search and reference your Whimsical files Copied! Link to this section

Your AI can search and read Whimsical files so you can reference them in context. Try “Find the system architecture diagram I made last month” or “Summarize the user flow we mapped out in Whimsical”.

You’ll see:

MCP server searches all files in your workspace

Finds a matching file (or files)

Returns links to the matching files, or embeds them directly in the chat

Generates the summary you requested

Plan and brainstorm visually Copied! Link to this section

Use your AI to create mind maps, wireframe outlines, and planning documents directly in Whimsical. Try “Create a mind map of the key features for this project” or “Make a wireframe outline for a new settings page”.

You’ll see:

MCP server creates a new file in your workspace

Generates a mind map or wireframe based on the provided context

Provides an embed and link direct in the chat where you can see and interact with the output

This article covers Whimsical's remote MCP - the recommended option for most people.

Remote MCP connects AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Cursor to Whimsical via our hosted MCP server. There's nothing to install, and it works anywhere your AI assistant supports remote MCP servers.

If you'd rather run MCP locally, you can use our desktop MCP instead. It runs through the Whimsical desktop app and can give AI coding tools access to files and code on your machine — useful for agents like Claude Code, Codex, and Copilot. The Whimsical desktop app has to be open for it to work.

To set up the desktop MCP, just reach out to our support team.