Whimsical's MCP (Model Context Protocol) server connects your Whimsical workspace to AI tools like Claude, ChatGPT, and Cursor. It gives them secure access to read and write content in your workspace, so you can work together to:
Follow the instructions below for your specific client to add Whimsical’s MCP server.
Whimsical is a verified connector in Claude’s Connector Directory, so you can either find it directly in the directory or jump straight to https://claude.ai/directory/connectors/whimsical.
Once opened, click Connect and complete the Whimsical authentication. After that, Claude will be able to access and work with your Whimsical content.
You can use the dedicated Whimsical app for ChatGPT.
Once connected, type
@Whimsical in any chat to use it. For more details, see our full guide to the Whimsical app for ChatGPT.
With so many other tools now supporting MCP servers, you can configure them to use Whimsical’s MCP server with the following values:
whimsical-remote
https://mcp.whimsical.com/mcp
The MCP server requires OAuth authentication with your Whimsical account, so all you need is a Whimsical account.
create_diagram,
search_files etc.
Start a new chat and ask it to do things in Whimsical. To get started, you can ask it “What can you do with Whimsical MCP?”. 👌
Ask your AI to turn technical processes into visual diagrams in Whimsical. Try prompts like “Create a flowchart of a typical OAuth flow”, “Create a diagram of how Slack decides to send a notification”, or “Generate a sequence diagram showing how API requests are processed”.
You’ll see:
Your AI can search and read Whimsical files so you can reference them in context. Try “Find the system architecture diagram I made last month” or “Summarize the user flow we mapped out in Whimsical”.
You’ll see:
Use your AI to create mind maps, wireframe outlines, and planning documents directly in Whimsical. Try “Create a mind map of the key features for this project” or “Make a wireframe outline for a new settings page”.
You’ll see:
This article covers Whimsical's remote MCP - the recommended option for most people.
Remote MCP connects AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Cursor to Whimsical via our hosted MCP server. There's nothing to install, and it works anywhere your AI assistant supports remote MCP servers.
If you'd rather run MCP locally, you can use our desktop MCP instead. It runs through the Whimsical desktop app and can give AI coding tools access to files and code on your machine — useful for agents like Claude Code, Codex, and Copilot. The Whimsical desktop app has to be open for it to work.
To set up the desktop MCP, just reach out to our support team.