Reporting content in Whimsical

If you receive a Whimsical file containing content you believe is malicious, abusive, fraudulent, harmful, or suspicious, please report it right away. 🙏

We hate spam, scams, and phishing just as much as you do, and will do everything we can to protect you and others from this type of abuse.

To report a Whimsical file, open the help menu (?) in the bottom right, and click Report abuse:

Then write a quick description of the issue, and send it our way:

And that's it. We'll act quickly to address your concerns and take any necessary actions. Thanks for making Whimsical safer and preventing the abuse of our platform! 🙏