Does Whimsical have cloud architecture icons?

Yes! You can access cloud architecture icons from AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure directly from the icon picker in a Whimsical board.

To access the cloud architecture icons, simply click on the icon picker from the toolbar or use the keyboard shortcut X :

You can then search for the term "cloud", and you’ll find the different icon options:

Tip: Ensure you have colored icons enabled. Cloud architecture icons are not supported in filled or outlined styles.

What are cloud architecture icons used for? Copied! Link to this section

Cloud architecture icons are used to create diagrams to visualize the various components, services, and relationships within a cloud computing environment.

These cloud architecture diagrams are visual blueprints that help architects, engineers, and stakeholders understand and communicate complex cloud infrastructure designs, concepts, and configurations.

Try them out today and create infrastructure diagrams with ease!