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Does Whimsical have cloud architecture icons?

Yes! You can access cloud architecture icons from AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure directly from the icon picker in a Whimsical board.

To access the cloud architecture icons, simply click on the icon picker from the toolbar or use the keyboard shortcut X :

Icons in the toolbar

You can then search for the term "cloud"and you’ll find the different icon options:

Icon search and style options

Tip: Ensure you have colored icons enabled. Cloud architecture icons are not supported in filled or outlined styles.

What are cloud architecture icons used for?Copied!

Cloud architecture icons are used to create diagrams to visualize the various components, services, and relationships within a cloud computing environment.

These cloud architecture diagrams are visual blueprints that help architects, engineers, and stakeholders understand and communicate complex cloud infrastructure designs, concepts, and configurations.

Try them out today and create infrastructure diagrams with ease! 

Summary

  1. Does Whimsical have cloud architecture icons?
  2. What are cloud architecture icons used for?