Whimsical Agent is an AI agent built into the app. It can create diagrams, find content, and iterate on your work - all through a chat interface, without leaving the file you're working on.
Watch our walkthrough video guide, or read on to learn more.
To open Agent, click the
Agent icon at the top-right corner:
The keyboard shortcut is
Command +
\ on MacOS and
Control +
\ on Windows/Linux.
Describe what you need, and Agent will build it. From flowcharts to wireframes, brainstorms to sequence diagrams, just type.
Agent can generate and modify content directly on your board or doc. Just describe what you want, such as:
You can also select content in your file to reference it in the chat, or upload images and ask the agent to turn it into a diagram, interpret it, summarize it, and more.
Ask the agent to search and surface what's already on your board or in your workspace:
Type
@ in the chat to mention a file, folder, or section from your workspace. You can also paste a Whimsical URL directly and the agent will read that content as context.
Attach images to your messages to give the agent visual context, useful for screenshots, mockups, or reference designs you want to build from.
Click the dropdown arrow next to "New chat" at the top of the sidebar to see and switch between your previous chat threads. To start a fresh conversation, click New chat.
Your chats are private to you. They aren't visible to other workspace members.
You can ask Agent how to use product features, find settings, or get step-by-step guidance. This capability is still learning, if it gives you an incomplete or incorrect answer, please share feedback with us. Every report helps Agent improve.
Every user gets 10 free AI credits to try out Agent. Once you’ve used them, you can purchase additional credits for $25 per 250 credits.
Each AI interaction consumes credits based on the complexity of the task. More advanced requests, like generating wireframes, typically use more credits than simpler tasks.
A three-step onboarding flow with decision points works better than
make a flow.
By default, press
Enter to send a message. If you prefer to use Enter for new lines, you can switch to
Cmd + Enter (Mac) or
Ctrl + Enter (PC) in your Preferences Settings.
To stop the agent mid-response, click the Stop button that appears in the bottom right while it's working.
We use Claude by Anthropic for diagram generation. Anthropic does not preserve this data or use it for AI training.
Learn more about the safety of Anthropic here. You can also read Whimsical AI Terms of Service here.
We also offer an MCP server and dedicated integrations with Claude and ChatGPT, so you can use Whimsical from your favorite AI agent. Learn more here.