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Whimsical Agent

Whimsical Agent is an AI agent built into the app. It can create diagrams, find content, and iterate on your work - all through a chat interface, without leaving the file you're working on.

Watch our walkthrough video guide, or read on to learn more.

How to open AI AgentCopied!

To open Agent, click the Agent icon at the top-right corner:

The keyboard shortcut is Command + \ on MacOS and Control + \ on Windows/Linux.

How to use AgentCopied!

Describe what you need, and Agent will build it. From flowcharts to wireframes, brainstorms to sequence diagrams, just type.

Create and edit diagramsCopied!

Agent can generate and modify content directly on your board or doc. Just describe what you want, such as:

  • Flowcharts: map out an onboarding flow for a new employee
  • Wireframes: create a wireframe for a budgeting app dashboard
  • Mind maps: brainstorm ideas for our Q3 marketing campaign
  • Sequence diagrams: show the authentication flow between client and server
  • Sticky notes: summarize these meeting notes as sticky notes
  • Docs: write a project brief for a mobile app redesign

You can also select content in your file to reference it in the chat, or upload images and ask the agent to turn it into a diagram, interpret it, summarize it, and more.

Find contentCopied!

Ask the agent to search and surface what's already on your board or in your workspace:

  • What themes come up most in these sticky notes?
  • Show me everything tagged as a risk
  • Find the onboarding plan for Jane

Reference other filesCopied!

Type @ in the chat to mention a file, folder, or section from your workspace. You can also paste a Whimsical URL directly and the agent will read that content as context.

Upload imagesCopied!

Attach images to your messages to give the agent visual context, useful for screenshots, mockups, or reference designs you want to build from.

Navigate between chatsCopied!

Click the dropdown arrow next to "New chat" at the top of the sidebar to see and switch between your previous chat threads. To start a fresh conversation, click New chat.

Your chats are private to you. They aren't visible to other workspace members.

Get help using WhimsicalCopied!

You can ask Agent how to use product features, find settings, or get step-by-step guidance. This capability is still learning, if it gives you an incomplete or incorrect answer, please share feedback with us. Every report helps Agent improve.

What are the AI credit limits?Copied!

Every user gets 10 free AI credits to try out Agent. Once you’ve used them, you can purchase additional credits for $25 per 250 credits.

Each AI interaction consumes credits based on the complexity of the task. More advanced requests, like generating wireframes, typically use more credits than simpler tasks.

Tips for getting the best resultsCopied!

  • Be specific. A three-step onboarding flow with decision points works better than make a flow.
  • Iterate. After the agent creates something, ask it to adjust - change colors, add steps, reorder items.
  • Start small. For complex tasks, ask for one screen at a time to keep credit usage lower and the results better.

Sending messagesCopied!

By default, press Enter to send a message. If you prefer to use Enter for new lines, you can switch to Cmd + Enter (Mac) or Ctrl + Enter (PC) in your Preferences Settings.

To stop the agent mid-response, click the Stop button that appears in the bottom right while it's working.

What happens to my data?Copied!

We use Claude by Anthropic for diagram generation. Anthropic does not preserve this data or use it for AI training.

Learn more about the safety of Anthropic here. You can also read Whimsical AI Terms of Service here.

We also offer an MCP server and dedicated integrations with Claude and ChatGPT, so you can use Whimsical from your favorite AI agent. Learn more here.

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Summary

  1. Whimsical Agent
  2. How to open AI Agent
  3. How to use Agent
  4. Create and edit diagrams
  5. Find content
  6. Reference other files
  7. Upload images
  8. Navigate between chats
  9. Get help using Whimsical
  10. What are the AI credit limits?
  11. Tips for getting the best results
  12. Sending messages
  13. What happens to my data?