Whimsical Agent is an AI agent built into the app. It can create diagrams, find content, and iterate on your work - all through a chat interface, without leaving the file you're working on.

Watch our walkthrough video guide, or read on to learn more.

How to open AI Agent Copied! Link to this section

To open Agent, click the Agent icon at the top-right corner:

The keyboard shortcut is Command + \ on MacOS and Control + \ on Windows/Linux.

How to use Agent Copied! Link to this section

Describe what you need, and Agent will build it. From flowcharts to wireframes, brainstorms to sequence diagrams, just type.

Create and edit diagrams Copied! Link to this section

Agent can generate and modify content directly on your board or doc. Just describe what you want, such as:

Flowcharts : map out an onboarding flow for a new employee

: map out an onboarding flow for a new employee Wireframes : create a wireframe for a budgeting app dashboard

: create a wireframe for a budgeting app dashboard Mind maps : brainstorm ideas for our Q3 marketing campaign

: brainstorm ideas for our Q3 marketing campaign Sequence diagrams : show the authentication flow between client and server

: show the authentication flow between client and server Sticky notes : summarize these meeting notes as sticky notes

: summarize these meeting notes as sticky notes Docs: write a project brief for a mobile app redesign

You can also select content in your file to reference it in the chat, or upload images and ask the agent to turn it into a diagram, interpret it, summarize it, and more.

Find content Copied! Link to this section

Ask the agent to search and surface what's already on your board or in your workspace:

What themes come up most in these sticky notes?

Show me everything tagged as a risk

Find the onboarding plan for Jane

Reference other files Copied! Link to this section

Type @ in the chat to mention a file, folder, or section from your workspace. You can also paste a Whimsical URL directly and the agent will read that content as context.

Upload images Copied! Link to this section

Attach images to your messages to give the agent visual context, useful for screenshots, mockups, or reference designs you want to build from.

Navigate between chats Copied! Link to this section

Click the dropdown arrow next to "New chat" at the top of the sidebar to see and switch between your previous chat threads. To start a fresh conversation, click New chat.

Your chats are private to you. They aren't visible to other workspace members.

Get help using Whimsical Copied! Link to this section

You can ask Agent how to use product features, find settings, or get step-by-step guidance. This capability is still learning, if it gives you an incomplete or incorrect answer, please share feedback with us. Every report helps Agent improve.

What are the AI credit limits? Copied! Link to this section

Every user gets 10 free AI credits to try out Agent. Once you’ve used them, you can purchase additional credits for $25 per 250 credits.

Each AI interaction consumes credits based on the complexity of the task. More advanced requests, like generating wireframes, typically use more credits than simpler tasks.

Tips for getting the best results Copied! Link to this section

Be specific. A three-step onboarding flow with decision points works better than make a flow .

works better than . Iterate. After the agent creates something, ask it to adjust - change colors, add steps, reorder items.

After the agent creates something, ask it to adjust - change colors, add steps, reorder items. Start small. For complex tasks, ask for one screen at a time to keep credit usage lower and the results better.

Sending messages Copied! Link to this section

By default, press Enter to send a message. If you prefer to use Enter for new lines, you can switch to Cmd + Enter (Mac) or Ctrl + Enter (PC) in your Preferences Settings.

To stop the agent mid-response, click the Stop button that appears in the bottom right while it's working.

What happens to my data? Copied! Link to this section

We use Claude by Anthropic for diagram generation. Anthropic does not preserve this data or use it for AI training.

Learn more about the safety of Anthropic here. You can also read Whimsical AI Terms of Service here.