Dark mode in Whimsical

Dark mode swaps Whimsical's default light interface for a darker color scheme that's easier on the eyes in low light. This article explains what dark mode is, how to switch between modes, and where it applies. Both modes are available to everyone on the web app and the desktop app.

How do I turn on dark mode? Copied! Link to this section

By default, Whimsical uses System mode. This means Whimsical automatically matches whatever appearance you've set on your device, so if your device is in dark mode, Whimsical will be too. You can override this at any time.

You can switch modes from your Account preferences or with the command menu.

From preferences:

Open Settings > Preferences > under Appearance, choose light, dark, or system.

From the command menu:

Press Cmd + K (Mac) or Ctrl + K (Windows) Search for Interface color mode Select it to switch between light, dark, or system.

Once enabled, dark mode carries across the parts of Whimsical you use day to day, including:

Boards, including the canvas and color picker

Docs, including tables

Navigation and the sidebar

Settings pages

The desktop app

Does dark mode affect my teammates? Copied! Link to this section

No. Dark mode is a per-account preference. Turning it on changes only your own interface, everyone else keeps whatever appearance they've chosen.