Dark mode in Whimsical

Dark mode swaps Whimsical's default light interface for a darker color scheme that's easier on the eyes in low light. This article explains what dark mode is, how to switch between modes, and where it applies. Both modes are available to everyone on the web app and the desktop app.
By default, Whimsical uses System mode. This means Whimsical automatically matches whatever appearance you've set on your device, so if your device is in dark mode, Whimsical will be too. You can override this at any time.
You can switch modes from your Account preferences or with the command menu.
From preferences:
From the command menu:
Cmd + K (Mac) or
Ctrl + K (Windows)
Interface color mode
Once enabled, dark mode carries across the parts of Whimsical you use day to day, including:
No. Dark mode is a per-account preference. Turning it on changes only your own interface, everyone else keeps whatever appearance they've chosen.
PDF exports don't support dark mode, so your exported PDFs will always use the default light mode.