Uploading files to Whimsical

Whimsical supports uploading and sharing files, making it easy to share important work with your team.
To add a file to your board, select File from the all tools menu, or type
/ then
File :
You can also drag and drop files directly onto the canvas from your computer.
Tip: If it's an image file, try out the keyboard shortcut
I
When you upload an image anywhere in Whimsical - it will be displayed directly as an image embed.
To download an image attachment, select it and click the download button:
The image will be downloaded full size, with no loss or compression.
Video files uploaded to boards will also be displayed in full as a playable embed:
PDF files will be displayed as an attachment with the file icon and title, but you can also open and preview them directly in your browser by double-clicking on them or using the “Preview” button from the toolbar:
All other uploaded files will be uploaded as an attachment, with an icon and color representing their file type:
This includes audio files like .MP4, or .WAV - these cannot currently be played directly in Whimsical, and must be downloaded.
Note:
.exe or
.mpkg files is not supported.
After uploading any file to Whimsical, you can edit the name of the file, just select the file, and click the rename icon in the context menu, or press “Enter” on your keyboard.
To prevent your team from uploading files to your workspace, head to your workspace settings > File uploads, and scroll down to Allow file uploads - toggle this switch off and the file upload option will no longer be available.
Note:
If you delete an uploaded file from a Whimsical board, and then decide to restore an earlier version of the board that did include the deleted file, the uploaded files will no longer be available, and cannot be restored. In this case, you will see a warning that the uploaded file is unavailable.
It is not currently possible to upload images more than 32000 pixels in height or width.
File upload limits depend on your workspace's subscription plan:
PLAN
MAX FILE SIZE
TOTAL FILE STORAGE
Free
5MB
1GB
Pro
1GB
100GB
Business
10GB
500GB
To see your workspace's current file storage and how much remains, go to your workspace settings > File uploads > hover over the percentage to see the exact amount of space used.
Note: To protect your team's privacy, you will not see the name of files in private content.