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Uploading files to Whimsical

Whimsical supports uploading and sharing files, making it easy to share important work with your team.

How to upload filesCopied!

To add a file to your board, select File from the all tools menu, or type / then File :

You can also drag and drop files directly onto the canvas from your computer.

Tip: If it's an image file, try out the keyboard shortcut I

How do file uploads work?Copied!

ImagesCopied!

When you upload an image anywhere in Whimsical - it will be displayed directly as an image embed.

To download an image attachment, select it and click the download button:

The image will be downloaded full size, with no loss or compression.

VideosCopied!

Video files uploaded to boards will also be displayed in full as a playable embed:

PDF filesCopied!

PDF files will be displayed as an attachment with the file icon and title, but you can also open and preview them directly in your browser by double-clicking on them or using the “Preview” button from the toolbar:

Other filesCopied!

All other uploaded files will be uploaded as an attachment, with an icon and color representing their file type:

This includes audio files like .MP4, or .WAV - these cannot currently be played directly in Whimsical, and must be downloaded.

Note:

  • Uploading .exe or .mpkg files is not supported.
  • Only logged-in Whimsical users can download attachments.

Editing file namesCopied!

After uploading any file to Whimsical, you can edit the name of the file, just select the file, and click the rename icon in the context menu, or press “Enter” on your keyboard.

Disable file uploadsCopied!

To prevent your team from uploading files to your workspace, head to your workspace settings > File uploads, and scroll down to Allow file uploads - toggle this switch off and the file upload option will no longer be available.

Note:

  • You must be an admin in your Whimsical workspace to disable file attachments
  • This setting does not affect your team's ability to add images to your boards
  • Any files previously uploaded will still be visible and available to download

Deleted uploadsCopied!

If you delete an uploaded file from a Whimsical board, and then decide to restore an earlier version of the board that did include the deleted file, the uploaded files will no longer be available, and cannot be restored. In this case, you will see a warning that the uploaded file is unavailable.

Upload limitsCopied!

It is not currently possible to upload images more than 32000 pixels in height or width.

File upload limits depend on your workspace's subscription plan:

PLAN

MAX FILE SIZE

TOTAL FILE STORAGE

Free

5MB

1GB

Pro

1GB

100GB

Business

10GB

500GB

To see your workspace's current file storage and how much remains, go to your workspace settings > File uploads > hover over the percentage to see the exact amount of space used.

Note: To protect your team's privacy, you will not see the name of files in private content.

Summary

  1. Uploading files to Whimsical
  2. How to upload files
  3. How do file uploads work?
  4. Images
  5. Videos
  6. PDF files
  7. Other files
  8. Editing file names
  9. Disable file uploads
  10. Deleted uploads
  11. Upload limits