Creating and managing teams

Teams allow you to better organize your workspace and ensure the right people can conveniently access the right files.

Create a team Copied! Link to this section

There are multiple ways to create a team:

1. Use the “+” button from the sidebar:

2. Go to Workspace settings, which you'll find under your workspace name in the top left, then switch to the Teams tab and click Create a team:

3. Right-click on an existing folder to convert it to a team:

However you create the team, you'll be asked to name it, make it private or keep it open, and choose the default user role for workspace members who join the team.

Note: Private teams and the Viewer role are not available on the Free Plan. They are available when you upgrade to our one of our paid plans.

You can also customize your team appearance. Change the team color and icon by clicking on the dropdown menu next to the name of your team:

Finally, you’ll see the option to invite workspace members to join your newly created team. 👌

Customize a team Copied! Link to this section

To rename your team or change its color or icon, click the gear icon on the right of the team header:

A new window will appear, where you can modify your team's name and appearance:

Add new members to a team Copied! Link to this section

When you invite a new person to your workspace Copied! Link to this section

To add new members to one or multiple teams as soon as they join your workspace, you can:

1. Click Invite people to [workspace name], which you’ll find under your workspace name in the top left and add one or multiple teams from the list:

Note: If your workspace has SAML SSO enabled, you'll first need to add new members to the workspace before adding them to any teams.

You won't be able to add teams to generic invite links as teams can only be added to individual invites.

Adding existing members of your workspace Copied! Link to this section

There are two ways to add existing members of your workspace to a team.

1. Click Manage members from the team view:

2. Go to Workspace members settings and click the “+” button next to a workspace member:

Note: All members of the workspace are automatically included in the “Everybody at [workspace name]” team, which serves as a place to share information relevant to everybody in the workspace (e.g. company-wide goals or wikis). It’s not possible to leave this team.

Private Teams are not available on the Free plan. They are available when you upgrade to our Business plan.

Set default team member role Copied! Link to this section

To better control access to the files stored in a team, workspace admins can set the default role for members joining a new team. You can choose the default role when creating a team or in the team settings page:

This will define what a member can do in each team, and each workspace member can have different roles in different teams.

Team editors can edit and create new files in the team, whereas team viewers can view and comment on all files shared in a team. You can learn more about member roles in this article.

Note: Even if the default team role is set to “Editor”, workspace members with “Viewer” role will only be able to view and comment on the team files. Admins can update workspace member roles in the Workspace Members Settings.

If the default team role is set to “Viewer”, workspace members with the “Editor” role will be limited to viewing files and adding comments.

In open teams, the set team member role will also define the access for other workspace members that are not members of the specific team.

The Viewer role in a workspace is not available on the Free plan. It is available when you upgrade to one of our paid plans.

Change team member roles Copied! Link to this section

To change individual team member roles, click Manage members. then add or remove each person from the team editors:

Anyone removed from the team editors will become a team viewer, and vice versa.

You can learn more about member roles in this article.

Remove members from a team Copied! Link to this section

To remove someone from a team, open Manage members and click the down arrow next to the person’s role you want to remove. Select Remove from team:

Note: Only workspace admins or team editors can remove and add members, set default member role, change member roles, or rename teams.

Join or leave a team Copied! Link to this section

Go to Browse teams from the sidebar, then click on the team you want to join and click “Join Team” in the top-right:

To leave a team go to Manage members, then click “Leave team”:

Delete a team Copied! Link to this section

To delete a team, click the gear icon on the right of the team header:

Then choose Delete team and confirm the deletion by entering the team name.