How to restore deleted files from the trash

If you delete a file or folder by mistake, you can easily restore it from the trash.

Files you've deleted Copied! Link to this section

Any file that you delete in Whimsical can be found in the trash. If a file was deleted by someone else, it will appear in their trash and only they can restore it (unless it was deleted from a team that you have access to - see below for more info).

To restore a file from the trash simply open Trash from the sidebar, select the file/s you wish to keep, and then hit the restore option from the pop-up menu.

Files will be restored to the section of your workspace that they were deleted from.

Content in your trash will stay there unless you restore it or choose to delete it permanently.

Alternatively, if you need to restore a previous version of a file, you can do so with version history. Read this article to find out how.

Deleted team files Copied! Link to this section

If a file was deleted from a team that you have access to, you can view and restore it directly, no matter who deleted it. To view deleted files from a team click Show deleted files under the actions menu next to the team name:

Tip: You can also see the number of deleted files here

All deleted files will appear in a list on the right where you can click one of these buttons to permanently delete it, or restore it to the team: