Working with connectors

Connectors are a key part of working on Whimsical boards. And like many things in Whimsical, there is more to connectors than meets the eye. Let’s dive in!

Connector endpoints Copied! Link to this section

You can choose from eight different types of endpoints or none. You can also customize each end of the connector independently:

Connectors can either have elbows or curves - it’s up to you! Use this icon to control how the connector bends:

You can have different settings for each connector on a board:

To move a connector, just click and drag anywhere along its length except the shape handles.

Connecting to shapes Copied! Link to this section

A connector can connect to any item on a Whimsical board. Watch out for the purple box around an item. Release the mouse when it appears, and your connector will be attached:

Connector text Copied! Link to this section

When you first draw a connector, you'll see the option to add text. Double-click to edit the text at any time. Click and drag your text, to reposition it along the connector:

Tip: You can change the color of your connectors, and you can also change the color of the text in a connector. Just double-click the text to access the color options. Additionally, you can add a white background to the text in connectors from the toolbar.

Navigating along a connector Copied! Link to this section