Getting started with wireframes

Here's a quick start guide to help you get the most out of Whimsical wireframes.
Whimsical's wireframing tool lets you quickly sketch out user interfaces, prototype flows, and communicate design ideas. It's built for product managers, designers, and engineers who need to move fast.
There are three ways to enter wireframe mode:
W
/
To exit wireframe mode, select the back arrow or use the keyboard shortcut
Q :
Whimsical has a variety of frames and components to choose from to build your wireframes. Choose a frame from the Frames option in the toolbar, or use the keyboard shortcut
F:
Create a wireframe component from the Components option in the toolbar, or with the keyboard shortcut
E.
Most frames and components have their own options in the context bar that appears when you select them. We’ve built in unique characteristics in the frames and components, so you don’t have to do additional work.
For example:
Tip: Check out this template for a quick look at all the frames and elements.
Wondering why the wireframe colors are toned down? This article explains. 👌