Using the command menu

If you’re enjoying Whimsical but want to move faster, try out the command menu. 😉

Open the command menu Copied! Link to this section

Hit Command (Mac) or Ctrl (PC) + K to open the command menu, on any screen in Whimsical:

You’ll see the top 3 recently used commands, and can type in a new one, or hit Enter to browse the list of all commands:

The commands shown are based on the context you’re in. For example, if you’re on a board, you’ll see more options than if you’re looking at your workspace settings.

If you have an object selected, you'll see object specific options.

You can use the command menu to navigate around the app too.

All of the commands have descriptive names, so try searching for what you want to do. 👌

You’ll also see keyboard shortcuts to the right of most commands, that you can use without even opening the command menu: