Getting started with sequence diagrams

A sequence diagram is a type of UML (Unified Modeling Language) diagram that shows the interactions between various components or objects in a system. It provides a visual representation of the order of messages or events over time.

How to create a sequence diagram Copied! Link to this section

There are 4 ways you can create a sequence diagram in Whimsical:

1. Via diagram shapes: Click Diagram shapes (keyboard shortcut S ) at the top of the toolbar and select the Sequence diagram actor object:

2. Via All tools: Use the All tools menu (➕ icon or keyboard shortcut / ) from the toolbar to search for the “Sequence diagram actor” object:

3. Via Whimsical AI: Use the AI feature from the toolbar ( ✨ icon or keyboard shortcut Cmd + . (Mac) or Ctrl + . (PC)). Once the AI modal pops up, switch to the Sequence diagram tab and enter your prompt:

Note: It's not currently possible to define the style, color, or layout of generated diagrams directly in your prompt.

4. Via Mermaid: Paste your Mermaid code directly onto a Whimsical board to create a sequence diagram: