SAML SSO with Auth0

Note: SAML SSO is only available on our Business plan. You must be an admin to enable SAML SSO.
You can successfully set up Auth0 SAML with Whimsical using this minimal setup:
Replace the “Application Callback URL” with the “ACS URL” provided in your Whimsical Workspace settings, and configure the rest of the values like this.
There may be other values in your configs, but these are the ones that matter to the Whimsical SAML integration.
Also please note that you may have setup Auth0 differently, and may have different names for values inside of Auth0. But these are the mappings, formats and probes that work for an out-of-the-box setup.
After SAML SSO is configured, you can go back to your Whimsical Workspace settings and adjust the following:
Important: If you have updated your workspace URL, the login URL will change to match. The ACS URL will not.
If you've configured your SAML login to use the login URL, you must update it for SAML to work.