Importing to Whimsical

Importing content into Whimsical lets you consolidate your work into one fast, collaborative platform. While there’s no bulk import feature for entire boards, Whimsical’s simple interface makes it quick to transfer your most important content.
We don’t currently offer a general-purpose board importer for files from other diagramming tools, but there are several ways to bring content into Whimsical:
To automatically turn text into a mind map, copy the text and paste it into Whimsical.
You can paste Mermaid code to Whimsical to turn your Mermaid diagrams into Whimsical flowcharts or sequence diagrams.
Pro tip: Try this custom GPT to convert images of your existing flowcharts into Mermaid code - perfect as a starting point to import diagrams from other board tools.
This should make it easier to bring in diagrams from other tools or documents and continue working on them in Whimsical.
You can currently import the following Mermaid diagrams:
Got a whiteboard full of ideas or a hand-drawn sketch? You can photograph it and use AI to bring it into Whimsical as an editable diagram.
Using the Whimsical MCP (with Claude or any MCP-compatible AI):
Using the Whimsical app for ChatGPT:
This works with flowcharts, wireframes, sticky note layouts, and most hand-drawn diagrams. Anything you can photograph or capture as an image can become something you import to edit and share.
You can import Markdown files directly as docs.
Drag and drop one or more .md or .markdown files onto any folder or section, and Whimsical will create a new doc for each file. The filename becomes the doc title, and any YAML frontmatter at the start of the file is converted into callout blocks at the top.
This works in folders and sections, not on boards or inside existing docs. Files larger than 1 MB are skipped.