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Keyboard shortcuts for Windows (PC)

Do you use a non-QWERTY keyboard? Learn how to work with different keyboard layouts here. Or if you're looking for macOS shortcuts check out this article.

File/Folder shortcutsCopied!

These shortcuts apply when navigating around Whimsical, or in any file.

ACTION

SHORTCUT

Open command menu

Control + K

Select multiple items

Shift + Click

Select all

Control + A

Deselect

Esc

Comment

Control + Alt + M

Show/Hide comments in a file

Shift + Alt + C

Search the current file

Control + F

Search file and folder names

Control + Shift + F

Search everything (with the search field open)

Control + Enter

Open/Hide sidebar

Control + E

Get shareable link

Control + Alt + S

Add new file or folder

Control + Alt + N

Go to folder view

Control + Shift + E

Folder list view

L

Folder grid view

G

Delete selected file/s or folder/s

Delete or Backspace

Inbox shortcutsCopied!

ACTION

SHORTCUT

Navigate to the previous notification

K or Up arrow key

Navigate to the next notification

J or Down arrow key

Mark notification as unread

Shift + U

Mark notification as read

Shift + I

Mark all notifications as unread

Control + Shift + U

Mark all notifications as read

Control + Shift + I

Delete notification

Shift + Delete or Shift + Backspace

Board shortcutsCopied!

General shortcutsCopied!

ACTION

SHORTCUT

Zoom

Z + Click/Drag
Control + Scroll

Zoom in

=

Zoom out

-

Zoom to 100%

0

Zoom to content

1

Zoom to selection

2

Pan / move around board

Space + Drag
Shift + Scroll Mouse Wheel

Undo

Control + Z

Redo

Control + Shift + Z

Copy

Control + C

Paste

Control + V

Copy style

Control + Alt + C

Paste style

Control + V

Copy link to object

Control + Alt + Shift + C

Copy as image

Control + Shift + C

Duplicate

Control + D
Alt + Drag object

Bring to front

]

Bring forward

Control + ]

Send to back

[

Send backward

Control + [

Select multiple items

Shift + Click

Select all (excluding locked objects)

Control + A

Select all (including locked objects)

Hold Control + Double press A

Deselect

Esc

Resize shapes with locked aspect ratio

Shift + Drag to resize

Resize from center

Alt + Drag to resize

Edit text

Enter

Group selected objects

Control + G

Ungroup selected objects

Control + Shift + G

Deep select

Control + Click

Ignore auto-snapping when moving object

Control + Drag

Ignore grid & auto-snapping when moving object

` + Drag

Save as default style

Control + Shift + D

Increase font size of text in object

Control + Alt + =

Decrease font size of text in object

Control + Alt + -

Comment

Control + Alt + M

Show/Hide comments in a file

Shift + Alt + C

Animate connector

Control + Click

Measure distance between objects

Select an object + Hold Alt + Hover over other objects

Change board mode

W (Wireframe mode)

Diagram/flowchart shortcutsCopied!

ACTION

SHORTCUT

Rectangle

R

Pill

U

Oval (circle)

O

Diamond

D

Trapezoid

A

Triangle

G

Hexagon

H

Cylinder

Y

Line

L

Bracket

B

Star

V

Cloud

J

Table

E

Image

I

Link

K

Connector

C or L

Text

T

Icon

X

Section

.

Quick add

Alt + Arrow key

Change "quick add" direction

Shift + Hover "quick add" button

Hide quick add

Q

Lock object

Control + Shift + L

Mind map shortcutsCopied!

ACTION

SHORTCUT

Add root node

M

Add child

Tab

Add sibling

Enter

Add sibling above

Control + Enter

Add parent

Alt + Enter

Collapse/Expand node

Control + /

Add line break

Shift + Enter

Add link

Control + Shift + U

Add icon

Shift + X

Decrease text indent

Control + Alt + [

Increase text indent

Control + Alt + ]

Sticky note shortcutsCopied!

ACTION

SHORTCUT

Add sticky note

N (works in all board modes)

Quick add another note (with note selected)

Option + Arrow key

Duplicate note

Alt + Drag

Increase text size

Control + Alt + =

Decrease text size

Control + Alt + -

Paragraph

Control + \

Bulleted list

* or - then Space
Control + Shift + 8

Numbered list

1. then Space
Control + Shift + 7

Checklist

_ then Space

Workspace link

@

External link

Control + Shift + U

Freehand drawing shortcutsCopied!

ACTION

SHORTCUT

Marker

H

Highlighter

Shift + H

Eraser

E

Selector

S

Task mode shortcutsCopied!

ACTION

SHORTCUT

Task

A or double click

Stack

S

Connector

C or L

Image

I

Link

K

Text

T

Icon

X

Expand selected task

Control + Enter

Lock stack

Control + Shift + L

Wireframe shortcutsCopied!

ACTION

SHORTCUT

Annotation

A

Button

B

Line

L or D

Component

E

Frame

F

Image

G

Link

K

Circle

O

Input

P

Rectangle

R

Avatar

V

Connector

C or L

Text

T

Icon

X

Lock object

Control + Shift + L

Rename frame

Enter

Change line direction

Hold Shift

Full-width/height line

Hold Control

AI shortcutsCopied!

ACTION

SHORTCUT

Generate with AI

Control + .
(also works with mind map nodes)

Create (after typing prompt)

Control + Enter

See example prompts

/

See past prompts

Control + /

Working with different keyboard layoutsCopied!

If you're working on a non-QWERTY keyboard, some of the keyboard shortcuts will work differently for you. There are two key things to remember:

  1. For all the keyboard shortcuts that involve letters, there are no changes.
  2. For all the keyboard shortcuts that involve characters that aren't letters, you have to refer to the placement of the characters on the US English keyboard.

For example, if you want to add an annotation using the AZERTY layout. Because the shortcut for adding an annotation is a letter ( A ), you just press A:

But let's say you want to zoom out using the AZERTY layout. Because the shortcut for zooming out is not a letter ( - ), you have to use the US English keyboard as a reference and instead of pressing - on your keyboard, press whichever key is located at the same place as - on the US English keyboard:

If you have any questions or can't figure out how to make keyboard shortcuts work on your keyboard, drop us a line at help@whimsical.com, and we'll help you out!

Related articles

Summary

  1. Keyboard shortcuts for Windows (PC)
  2. File/Folder shortcuts
  3. Inbox shortcuts
  4. Board shortcuts
  5. General shortcuts
  6. Diagram/flowchart shortcuts
  7. Mind map shortcuts
  8. Sticky note shortcuts
  9. Freehand drawing shortcuts
  10. Task mode shortcuts
  11. Wireframe shortcuts
  12. AI shortcuts
  13. Working with different keyboard layouts