Keyboard shortcuts for Windows (PC)

Do you use a non-QWERTY keyboard? Learn how to work with different keyboard layouts here. Or if you're looking for macOS shortcuts check out this article.

These shortcuts apply when navigating around Whimsical, or in any file.

ACTION SHORTCUT Open command menu Control + K Select multiple items Shift + Click Select all Control + A Deselect Esc Comment Control + Alt + M Show/Hide comments in a file Shift + Alt + C Search the current file Control + F Search file and folder names Control + Shift + F Search everything (with the search field open) Control + Enter Open/Hide sidebar Control + E Get shareable link Control + Alt + S Add new file or folder Control + Alt + N Go to folder view Control + Shift + E Folder list view L Folder grid view G Delete selected file/s or folder/s Delete or Backspace

Inbox shortcuts Copied! Link to this section

ACTION SHORTCUT Navigate to the previous notification K or Up arrow key Navigate to the next notification J or Down arrow key Mark notification as unread Shift + U Mark notification as read Shift + I Mark all notifications as unread Control + Shift + U Mark all notifications as read Control + Shift + I Delete notification Shift + Delete or Shift + Backspace

Board shortcuts Copied! Link to this section

General shortcuts Copied! Link to this section

ACTION SHORTCUT Zoom Z + Click/Drag

Control + Scroll Zoom in = Zoom out - Zoom to 100% 0 Zoom to content 1 Zoom to selection 2 Pan / move around board Space + Drag

Shift + Scroll Mouse Wheel Undo Control + Z Redo Control + Shift + Z Copy Control + C Paste Control + V Copy style Control + Alt + C Paste style Control + V Copy link to object Control + Alt + Shift + C Copy as image Control + Shift + C Duplicate Control + D

Alt + Drag object Bring to front ] Bring forward Control + ] Send to back [ Send backward Control + [ Select multiple items Shift + Click Select all (excluding locked objects) Control + A Select all (including locked objects) Hold Control + Double press A Deselect Esc Resize shapes with locked aspect ratio Shift + Drag to resize Resize from center Alt + Drag to resize Edit text Enter Group selected objects Control + G Ungroup selected objects Control + Shift + G Deep select Control + Click Ignore auto-snapping when moving object Control + Drag Ignore grid & auto-snapping when moving object ` + Drag Save as default style Control + Shift + D Increase font size of text in object Control + Alt + = Decrease font size of text in object Control + Alt + - Comment Control + Alt + M Show/Hide comments in a file Shift + Alt + C Animate connector Control + Click Measure distance between objects Select an object + Hold Alt + Hover over other objects Change board mode W (Wireframe mode)

ACTION SHORTCUT Rectangle R Pill U Oval (circle) O Diamond D Trapezoid A Triangle G Hexagon H Cylinder Y Line L Bracket B Star V Cloud J Table E Image I Link K Connector C or L Text T Icon X Section . Quick add Alt + Arrow key Change "quick add" direction Shift + Hover "quick add" button Hide quick add Q Lock object Control + Shift + L

Mind map shortcuts Copied! Link to this section

ACTION SHORTCUT Add root node M Add child Tab Add sibling Enter Add sibling above Control + Enter Add parent Alt + Enter Collapse/Expand node Control + / Add line break Shift + Enter Add link Control + Shift + U Add icon Shift + X Decrease text indent Control + Alt + [ Increase text indent Control + Alt + ]

Sticky note shortcuts Copied! Link to this section

ACTION SHORTCUT Add sticky note N (works in all board modes) Quick add another note (with note selected) Option + Arrow key Duplicate note Alt + Drag Increase text size Control + Alt + = Decrease text size Control + Alt + - Paragraph Control + \ Bulleted list * or - then Space

Control + Shift + 8 Numbered list 1. then Space

Control + Shift + 7 Checklist _ then Space Workspace link @ External link Control + Shift + U

Freehand drawing shortcuts Copied! Link to this section

ACTION SHORTCUT Marker H Highlighter Shift + H Eraser E Selector S

Task mode shortcuts Copied! Link to this section

ACTION SHORTCUT Task A or double click Stack S Connector C or L Image I Link K Text T Icon X Expand selected task Control + Enter Lock stack Control + Shift + L

Wireframe shortcuts Copied! Link to this section

ACTION SHORTCUT Annotation A Button B Line L or D Component E Frame F Image G Link K Circle O Input P Rectangle R Avatar V Connector C or L Text T Icon X Lock object Control + Shift + L Rename frame Enter Change line direction Hold Shift Full-width/height line Hold Control

AI shortcuts Copied! Link to this section

ACTION SHORTCUT Generate with AI Control + .

(also works with mind map nodes) Create (after typing prompt) Control + Enter See example prompts / See past prompts Control + /

Working with different keyboard layouts Copied! Link to this section

If you're working on a non-QWERTY keyboard, some of the keyboard shortcuts will work differently for you. There are two key things to remember:

For all the keyboard shortcuts that involve letters, there are no changes. For all the keyboard shortcuts that involve characters that aren't letters, you have to refer to the placement of the characters on the US English keyboard.

For example, if you want to add an annotation using the AZERTY layout. Because the shortcut for adding an annotation is a letter ( A ), you just press A :

But let's say you want to zoom out using the AZERTY layout. Because the shortcut for zooming out is not a letter ( - ), you have to use the US English keyboard as a reference and instead of pressing - on your keyboard, press whichever key is located at the same place as - on the US English keyboard:

If you have any questions or can't figure out how to make keyboard shortcuts work on your keyboard, drop us a line at help@whimsical.com, and we'll help you out!