Commenting in Whimsical files

If you’re an editor:
CMD
OPT
M (Mac) or
CMD
ALT
M (PC).
If you're a viewer:
C
You can use several rich text formatting options in comments, such as bold, italics, quotes, file mentions, code snippets, and images. Here’s an example of all the text styling options available in comments:
To edit a comment, click ... > Edit > Save.
To delete a comment you've posted, click ... > Delete. Deleting comments can be undone.
To move a comment, click on your avatar and drag the comment to your preferred spot. Moving comments can be undone. Note that moving comments is only possible in boards where you have edit permissions.
When you post a new comment, you'll see who will receive a notification about your comment:
You’ll receive email notifications for new comments if:
After receiving an email notification, you can also add a comment directly from your email by replying to the email notification you've received. Email replies support rich text formatting and images, however, it's not possible to mention a specific person from your workspace when replying to comments via email.
There are four states that comments can be in:
To add an emoji reaction to a comment:
All emoji reactions will appear below the comment, along with the total count for each. Hover over a reaction to see everyone who reacted.
To change comment settings, click on the Comments icon in the top right corner:
The comment sidebar will pop up, and you'll see Comment Settings at the bottom of the screen. You can change the following settings.
If you want to see all the commented elements in a board, check Show Comments on the Board. To hide all comments on the board, uncheck the box. You will still be able to see them in the comment sidebar.
Tip: You can also show or hide comments on a board with the keyboard shortcut
SHFT +
OPT +
C on Mac or
SHFT +
ALT +
C on PC.
For resolved comments to be visible on the board as well as the comment sidebar, check Show resolved comments. Uncheck it if you want to hide resolved comments. When shown, resolved comments will appear greyed out in the comment sidebar.
To subscribe to, or unsubscribe from all comment notifications on a board click on the comment icon, then Comment Settings and toggle Receive notifications for all comments: