Commenting in Whimsical files

If you’re an editor:

Right-click anywhere on the canvas you'd like to add your comment to > Add comment. Select any object or text, then click the comment icon from the toolbar. Use the keyboard shortcut CMD OPT M (Mac) or CMD ALT M (PC).

If you're a viewer:

Right-click anywhere on the canvas you'd like to add your comment to > Add comment. Click the comment icon at the top-left corner of the canvas to enable comment mode. Use the keyboard shortcut C

You can use several rich text formatting options in comments, such as bold, italics, quotes, file mentions, code snippets, and images. Here’s an example of all the text styling options available in comments:

To edit a comment, click ... > Edit > Save.

To delete a comment you've posted, click ... > Delete. Deleting comments can be undone.

To move a comment, click on your avatar and drag the comment to your preferred spot. Moving comments can be undone. Note that moving comments is only possible in boards where you have edit permissions.

Receiving notifications Copied! Link to this section

When you post a new comment, you'll see who will receive a notification about your comment:

You’ll receive email notifications for new comments if:

You created the file

You’re the author of the sticky note that receives a comment

You’re the author of the annotation that receives a comment

You're already part of the comment thread

You've opted in to receive notifications for all comments in the file

Someone mentions you in a comment

And of course, only if you have email notifications enabled 😉 otherwise the notification will be in your Whimsical notification inbox.

After receiving an email notification, you can also add a comment directly from your email by replying to the email notification you've received. Email replies support rich text formatting and images, however, it's not possible to mention a specific person from your workspace when replying to comments via email.

There are four states that comments can be in:

Unread comments: You'll see the avatar of the first commenter in full color with the total count of comments that you haven't yet read.

You'll see the avatar of the first commenter in full color with the total count of comments that you haven't yet read. Read comments: Once you've read the comments, the avatar will be shown with toned- down colors, and no count.

Once you've read the comments, the avatar will be shown with toned- down colors, and no count. Comment drafts: If you haven't yet published your comment, you’ll see a pencil icon next to the avatar of the first commenter.

If you haven't yet published your comment, you’ll see a pencil icon next to the avatar of the first commenter. Resolved comments: Resolved comments will show a purple checkmark next to the avatar of the first commenter.

To add an emoji reaction to a comment:

Hover over any comment or post and click the emoji reaction button

Choose an emoji from the library, or add your own custom emoji

Click an existing reaction to add or remove your upvote for it

All emoji reactions will appear below the comment, along with the total count for each. Hover over a reaction to see everyone who reacted.

To change comment settings, click on the Comments icon in the top right corner:

The comment sidebar will pop up, and you'll see Comment Settings at the bottom of the screen. You can change the following settings.

If you want to see all the commented elements in a board, check Show Comments on the Board. To hide all comments on the board, uncheck the box. You will still be able to see them in the comment sidebar.

Tip: You can also show or hide comments on a board with the keyboard shortcut SHFT + OPT + C on Mac or SHFT + ALT + C on PC.

For resolved comments to be visible on the board as well as the comment sidebar, check Show resolved comments. Uncheck it if you want to hide resolved comments. When shown, resolved comments will appear greyed out in the comment sidebar.

To subscribe to, or unsubscribe from all comment notifications on a board click on the comment icon, then Comment Settings and toggle Receive notifications for all comments: