Sorting files and folders

In addition to organizing your files and folders from the sidebar, there are other options you can use to keep your workspace neat!

Switching between grid view and list view Copied! Link to this section

In a section or folder, you can use the icons on the right to switch between grid view and list view. Or, use the shortcuts G or L.

You can see a preview of the file or folder content in the grid view, whereas list view gives you more information about who created or modified the content and when it was created or modified.

Files and folders can be sorted in ascending and descending order. Here are the sorting options we offer:

Name

Date created

Created by

Date modified

Modified by

Manually sorted (by dragging and dropping)

Sorting in grid view Copied! Link to this section

Use the ... dropdown on the left to choose how your files should be sorted. Click the blue arrow to toggle between ascending and descending order.

Your sorting preference is saved, so each folder will be sorted the same way when you next open it.

Sorting in list view Copied! Link to this section

Click on the name of your preferred sorting option to choose how your files should be sorted. Click again if you want to to toggle between ascending and descending order. Click the x icon to revert back to manual sorting.

Note: Folders or sections you have not sorted before will default to Manually sorted.