Using sections on the Whimsical canvas

Sections are a great way to arrange your content in clear areas while keeping related information in the same file. You can use them to make presentations and streamline your searches.

Adding sections Copied! Link to this section

From a Whimsical board, you can add a section in three* ways:

Add a section from the canvas menu:

Hit the . key on your keyboard

key on your keyboard Select existing items you want to wrap in a section, then right click (or open the three dots menu) and choose Wrap in section:

Customizing sections Copied! Link to this section

Once you’ve added a section, there are a few ways to customize it to suit your needs:

1. Name your section - give your section a clear and descriptive name.

2. Customize the background - you can choose between a solid color-filled background or stick with the default, which has a clean, outlined look.

Sections use a less saturated version of your theme colors, ensuring the rest of your content remains clear and easy to read.

3. Control content edges - decide whether you’d like your content to extend beyond the edges of the section or be neatly clipped to keep everything within the section.

With these options, you can easily fine-tune your sections to make them look just right!

Link to sections Copied! Link to this section

To link to a specific section within your board, select the section and click the … menu in the context bar (or right click on the section) → Copy as → Link to object.