Pricing and discounts

Whimsical offers three price plans:

The Free plan is a great fit for personal use with unlimited private files, plus 3 collaborative boards and 100 AI actions.

Cost: Free!

The Pro plan is tailored for teams. It gives access to unlimited shared boards and has higher limits on guests, AI actions, and more - plus a bunch of other features to supercharge and streamline your collaboration, like:

90 day version history

Timer and voting

Cost: $12 per editor, billed monthly or $120 per editor, billed annually (2 months free)

The Business plan is for teams and organizations that need advanced security, SSO, and admin controls. It includes everything in Pro plus SAML SSO, SCIM provisioning, workspace lockdown, theme controls, centralized access management, priority support, 4000 AI actions per editor per month, and more. If you're currently on our legacy Business plan, you'll keep your existing terms and pricing.

Cost: $24 per editor, billed monthly or $20 per editor when billed annually

Important: If you need custom terms, security reviews, dedicated support, or tailored deployment options. Get in touch with our sales team to learn more. Cost: Custom pricing. Contact our sales team for details. For a full feature breakdown of all our plans, check out our pricing page.

One subscription is tied to one Whimsical workspace (not a specific user account or email address). When you upgrade a workspace, all users who are editors in that workspace will have access to the paid features from your new plan. You will be charged for each editor in the workspace.

We won’t charge you for editors you don’t need so we offer prorated credits if you remove an editor during the course of your subscription period. This article explains in detail how adding and removing editors impacts your bill.

You can cancel your subscription at any time and won't lose access to any of the files you've created.

We gladly offer a 20% discount to non-profit organizations.

Teachers and students can enjoy Whimsical free of charge for a year with our education plan which provides the same features as our Pro plan with a limit of 100 total AI actions.

Still have more on your mind before you jump into a paid account with Whimsical? Contact us and we will help you figure out which option is the best for you and your team!