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Creating Jira & Confluence Smart Links for Whimsical Files

We’ve now released our own Whimsical integration for Jira Cloud! This integration allows you to preview Whimsical boards in the context of your Jira issues. Learn more about how to connect your workspace here.

Need to embed a Whimsical file in Jira, or Confluence? Read on to find out how 👇

JiraCopied!

When editing a card in Jira, type “/link” then paste a shareable link to your Whimsical file:

If you're unsure how to find a shareable link, check out this article. 👍

Your link will appear with the file name and icon. Click on the icon and select ”Embed”:

And that’s it! Save the card description, and you’ll see your Whimsical file.

ConfluenceCopied!

Embedding files in Confluence works exactly the same as in Jira. 👌

When editing a page in Confluence, type “/link” then paste a shareable link to your Whimsical file:

If you're unsure how to find a shareable link, check out this article. 👍

Your link will appear with the file name and icon. Click on the icon and select ”Embed”:

And that’s it! Save the page, and you’ll see your Whimsical file.

If you'd like to skip clicking the icon in Jira and Confluence to choose "Embed" as the display option for any Whimsical links, you can update your link preferences under your user account settings.

Go to Manage account > Link preferences, and then add an exception for any links from whimsical.com to display as an embed by default:

Tip: To embed a specific section of a board, check the box to "include board position" when you copy your link from Whimsical 👌

Note:

  • Whimsical boards currently embed via Smart Links on Atlassian products hosted on their cloud platform. If you are using a self-managed instance of Atlassian, using server and data center products, we recommend using this workaround.
  • In Jira or Confluence, you can see embedded files set to public AND files which require you to log in (assuming you are logged in).
  • If you are logged in to Whimsical, and an embedded file is not showing in Jira or Confluence, you may need to check your browser privacy settings. Some enhanced privacy settings prevent a login cookie being set. In Safari & Firefox, you will need to disable "Prevent cross-site tracking".

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Summary

  1. Creating Jira & Confluence Smart Links for Whimsical Files
  2. Jira
  3. Confluence