Creating Jira & Confluence Smart Links for Whimsical Files

We’ve now released our own Whimsical integration for Jira Cloud! This integration allows you to preview Whimsical boards in the context of your Jira issues. Learn more about how to connect your workspace here. Need to embed a Whimsical file in Jira, or Confluence? Read on to find out how 👇

When editing a card in Jira, type “/link” then paste a shareable link to your Whimsical file:

If you're unsure how to find a shareable link, check out this article. 👍

Your link will appear with the file name and icon. Click on the icon and select ”Embed”:

And that’s it! Save the card description, and you’ll see your Whimsical file.

Embedding files in Confluence works exactly the same as in Jira. 👌

When editing a page in Confluence, type “/link” then paste a shareable link to your Whimsical file:

If you're unsure how to find a shareable link, check out this article. 👍

Your link will appear with the file name and icon. Click on the icon and select ”Embed”:

And that’s it! Save the page, and you’ll see your Whimsical file.

If you'd like to skip clicking the icon in Jira and Confluence to choose "Embed" as the display option for any Whimsical links, you can update your link preferences under your user account settings.

Go to Manage account > Link preferences, and then add an exception for any links from whimsical.com to display as an embed by default:

Tip: To embed a specific section of a board, check the box to "include board position" when you copy your link from Whimsical 👌