Creating and using templates

Templates are files created with reusable content which you can quickly add to another file or use as a starting point when creating a new file.

Create a new file from a template Copied! Link to this section

To create a new file based on a template, click + From Template in the file selection menu and select a template from your own folder or browse and select one from the Whimsical templates gallery:

Note: If the template you've chosen has a custom color theme added to it, it will be applied to the entire file.

Import a template into an existing file Copied! Link to this section

If you want to add a template into an existing file, click Insert Template under the drop-down menu next to the file name, then choose a template:

You can also add templates to your board straight from the toolbar menu:

Custom Templates Copied! Link to this section

Create a new template Copied! Link to this section

To create a new template, go to Templates and themes, click New template, and choose a file type:

You can also add a custom color theme to your templates. Learn more about themes and how to add them to templates here.

Create a template from an existing file Copied! Link to this section

If you already have a file that you'd like to use as a template, you can simply copy or move it to your Templates & Themes folder.

Save a file as a template Copied! Link to this section

You can easily save your favorite or most used files as templates for your team to reuse again. Simply click Save as template under the drop-down menu next to the file name:

Your template will be under the Templates & Themes section of your workspace and can also be found in the template browser when importing a template or creating a new file from a template.

Unsure where to start? Copied! Link to this section

Check out the Whimsical template gallery for some ideas and inspiration.