Using tables in Whimsical

If you ever need to add a little structure to a Whimsical board, you can add tables. Tables are perfect for organizing product roadmaps, comparing feature specs, tracking project timelines and more

To add a table to a Whimsical board, use the keyboard shortcut E , select it from the diagram shapes menu, or type / then table :

Tip: You can also paste a table directly from Google Sheets, Numbers, or Excel 😉

Click and drag the table to choose your starting size, and the number of columns and rows:

Adding and removing columns and rows Copied! Link to this section

To add a single column or row, click the + icon on the right or bottom edge of the table:

Tip: You can also add columns or rows in between existing ones, with this plus icon:

To remove a column or row, select it then click "remove column" or use the keyboard shortcut Command + Shift + Delete (Mac) or Control + Alt + Backspace (PC):

To add or remove multiple columns or rows, click and drag any of the + buttons mentioned above:

Organizing columns and rows Copied! Link to this section

Organize your rows and columns by dragging them with the handles on the top and left:

You can also sort the contents in ascending or descending order with this icon in the toolbar:

Formatting tables Copied! Link to this section

When you have a table, column, row or cell selected, you'll see the following formatting options:

Background color

Adding or removing a header row

Choosing the table style (e.g. alternating row colors)

Tip: Whimsical table cells support rich content. Try pasting in an image, or using @ to mention a Whimsical file.

Connectors and tables Copied! Link to this section

When you connect to a table from another shape in your board, you'll see purple outline as a guide so you can choose to connect to the table as a whole, or to an individual cell: