Using tables in Whimsical

If you ever need to add a little structure to a Whimsical board, you can add tables. Tables are perfect for organizing product roadmaps, comparing feature specs, tracking project timelines and more
To add a table to a Whimsical board, use the keyboard shortcut
E , select it from the diagram shapes menu, or type
/ then
table :
Tip: You can also paste a table directly from Google Sheets, Numbers, or Excel 😉
Click and drag the table to choose your starting size, and the number of columns and rows:
To add a single column or row, click the
+ icon on the right or bottom edge of the table:
Tip: You can also add columns or rows in between existing ones, with this plus icon:
To remove a column or row, select it then click "remove column" or use the keyboard shortcut
Command +
Shift +
Delete (Mac) or
Control +
Alt +
Backspace (PC):
To add or remove multiple columns or rows, click and drag any of the
+ buttons mentioned above:
Organize your rows and columns by dragging them with the handles on the top and left:
You can also sort the contents in ascending or descending order with this icon in the toolbar:
When you have a table, column, row or cell selected, you'll see the following formatting options:
Tip: Whimsical table cells support rich content. Try pasting in an image, or using @ to mention a Whimsical file.
When you connect to a table from another shape in your board, you'll see purple outline as a guide so you can choose to connect to the table as a whole, or to an individual cell:
Note: Formulas and calculations are not supported.