If you're on Whimsical's Business plan and have yet to enable workspace lockdown, you may find that other teams at your organization have created their own workspaces. For enhanced security, and smoother collaboration we can help you consolidate these workspaces and bring your whole team together in one workspace. 👍 This article explains how that process works.

Consolidating workspaces ensures that all your company's work stays centralized and managed within a single workspace, giving you full visibility into every team using Whimsical under your domain.

You’ll also benefit from:

One unified billing account (no surprise duplicate subscriptions)

Easier usage tracking and admin controls

Faster onboarding and more secure offboarding

How workspace consolidation works Copied! Link to this section

Workspace consolidation allows you to bring all of the members and content (or just the content) from your other workspaces into your main Whimsical workspace. The steps in this process are as follows:

Contact your Success manager (or our Support team) Verify your domain (you'll need access to your DNS records to do this) Choose to merge workspaces (with their members) or archive other workspaces, and bring over only the content An email notification is sent out to all impacted members, giving them time to ask questions/voice concerns before the consolidation Within a week of domain verification we'll handle the consolidation for you - at an agreed upon time outside of your business hours

Verifying your domain Copied! Link to this section

Verifying your domain is a simple process, but you (or someone on your team) will need access to your domain's DNS server to do it. We'll provide you with a unique TXT record which you can then upload to the server for us to verify, proving your ownership of the domain.

Merging vs archiving workspaces Copied! Link to this section

You have the option to merge your extra workspaces with your main workspace which will bring over all the teams, members, and their content (files and folders). You can easily remove any members (with user offboarding) who no longer need access once this process is complete, and you will retain access to their content.

Or,

You can archive the extra workspaces and simply bring over the content, but not the teams or members, then manually (or automatically via SCIM user provisioning) add members to the main workspace after the consolidation has been completed.

In either case, all your content will remain accessible in the main workspace after consolidation.

Note: You can also choose to delete the extra workspaces, and their members - however this is permanent and will remove all access to the content from those workspaces, so we advise against this option.

We're happy to provide a detailed overview of the existing workspaces and their members to help guide your decision.

Access to files after consolidation Copied! Link to this section

Files brought over from merged or archived workspaces are added to the section they came from. For example: if a file was in a member's private files in a merged workspace it will go to their private files in the main workspace. If it was in a team folder, it will remain in that team's folder in the new workspace.

For clarity, all files are added within an additional sub-folder called “Migrated from [old workspace name]”.

Impact on billing Copied! Link to this section

When you choose to bring over members from a merged workspace into your main workspace you can choose to add them as viewers or editors.

Viewers are free, so will have no impact on the billing for your main workspace.

Additional editors will be added to your invoice and billed just like editors that you add manually - though we're happy to pause billing on your workspace for a week after consolidation to allow time for any necessary clean-up. 👌

Prevent new workspaces being created Copied! Link to this section

After consolidating your workspaces we recommend enabling workspace lockdown to prevent any additional workspaces being created outside of your main workspace. This article explains how to enable workspace lockdown.

Frequently asked questions Copied! Link to this section

Will I be locked out of the workspace during the consolidation process? Copied! Link to this section

No, you will still have access to all workspaces until they have been consolidated.

How long does the process take? Copied! Link to this section

Generally 1-2 hours, but we'll schedule this with you in advance to avoid any disruption.

Will anything be lost during the consolidation process? Copied! Link to this section

No, nothing is lost when consolidating workspaces, all your content will be safely available in the main workspace immediately afterwards.

Can I reverse a consolidation if I change my mind? Copied! Link to this section

Workspace consolidation is not reversible.