What can you do with Whimsical?

Let’s say you want to build a meditation app - read on and discover how Whimsical can help you!

Research, brainstorming & ideation Copied! Link to this section

Whimsical Boards is the perfect tool for mood boards, design inspiration and competitor research:

With sticky notes, and mind maps (both of which can be generated with AI) early ideation is a breeze. Start brainstorming content ideas with your team, and use workshop features like the timer and voting to reach consensus:

With your team aligned you can start planning the user journey, and structure of your app.

Flowcharts, sequence diagrams and mind maps help make everything clear:

Wireframes and lo-fi design Copied! Link to this section

With Whimsical wireframes, and freehand drawing you can turn your ideas and planning into something immediately tangible: