The Whimsical app for ChatGPT helps you turn ideas into action with boards for diagramming, mind mapping, wireframing, and whiteboarding. You can use it to generate and edit visuals directly from a chat with natural-language prompts.
The Whimsical app is available on all ChatGPT plans, including Free. However, usage on the Free plan is subject to general ChatGPT rate limits.
To add the Whimsical app to your ChatGPT:
Once connected, the Whimsical app will be available in your ChatGPT conversations.
After the app is connected to ChatGPT, you can use it directly in any chat by:
@Whimsical
Once the Whimsical app is available in your chat, enter a prompt describing what you want to create. The Whimsical app will generate a new board or edit an existing board based on your request. Here is a sequence of example prompts you can try:
Whimsical uses the full context of your conversation, including images, code, links, and uploaded files, to generate exactly what you ask for. Examples:
You can also search your Whimsical workspace directly from the ChatGPT app - pull up existing boards, reference past work, or build on top of what's already there. Example:
You have 3 options for editing a generated board: