The Whimsical app for ChatGPT helps you turn ideas into action with boards for diagramming, mind mapping, wireframing, and whiteboarding. You can use it to generate and edit visuals directly from a chat with natural-language prompts.

The Whimsical app is available on all ChatGPT plans, including Free. However, usage on the Free plan is subject to general ChatGPT rate limits.

Connect the Whimsical app in ChatGPT Copied! Link to this section

To add the Whimsical app to your ChatGPT:

Open ChatGPT Go to Settings → Apps, or open Apps from the sidebar Browse the app directory and search for Whimsical (or click this link for direct access) Click Connect and complete the authorization steps as prompted

Once connected, the Whimsical app will be available in your ChatGPT conversations.

Using the Whimsical app in ChatGPT Copied! Link to this section

After the app is connected to ChatGPT, you can use it directly in any chat by:

Typing @Whimsical

Or, clicking + and then More to choose the Whimsical app

Once the Whimsical app is available in your chat, enter a prompt describing what you want to create. The Whimsical app will generate a new board or edit an existing board based on your request. Here is a sequence of example prompts you can try:

Create a flowchart to describe how to log a bug report, Make all rectangle shapes in the flowchart blue, Add a mind map to summarize the key stages of bug reporting.

Whimsical uses the full context of your conversation, including images, code, links, and uploaded files, to generate exactly what you ask for. Examples:

Look at my competitors' websites and create wireframes inspired by them

Generate a sequence diagram from this GitHub PR

Read this codebase and draw the architecture

Turn this PRD into a user flow

Summarize this Loom transcript as a mind map

You can also search your Whimsical workspace directly from the ChatGPT app - pull up existing boards, reference past work, or build on top of what's already there. Example:

Find the onboarding flow I made last month and extend it with a new signup step

Pull up the “App User Flow for Checkout” and turn it into a wireframe

Editing your boards Copied! Link to this section

You have 3 options for editing a generated board: