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Whimsical app for ChatGPT

The Whimsical app for ChatGPT helps you turn ideas into action with boards for diagramming, mind mapping, wireframing, and whiteboarding. You can use it to generate and edit visuals directly from a chat with natural-language prompts.

The Whimsical app is available on all ChatGPT plans, including Free. However, usage on the Free plan is subject to general ChatGPT rate limits.

Connect the Whimsical app in ChatGPTCopied!

To add the Whimsical app to your ChatGPT:

  1. Open ChatGPT
  2. Go to Settings → Apps, or open Apps from the sidebar
  3. Browse the app directory and search for Whimsical (or click this link for direct access)
  4. Click Connect and complete the authorization steps as prompted

Once connected, the Whimsical app will be available in your ChatGPT conversations.

Using the Whimsical app in ChatGPTCopied!

After the app is connected to ChatGPT, you can use it directly in any chat by:

  • Typing @Whimsical
  • Or, clicking + and then More to choose the Whimsical app

Once the Whimsical app is available in your chat, enter a prompt describing what you want to create. The Whimsical app will generate a new board or edit an existing board based on your request. Here is a sequence of example prompts you can try:

  1. Create a flowchart to describe how to log a bug report,
  2. Make all rectangle shapes in the flowchart blue,
  3. Add a mind map to summarize the key stages of bug reporting.

Whimsical uses the full context of your conversation, including images, code, links, and uploaded files, to generate exactly what you ask for. Examples:

  • Look at my competitors' websites and create wireframes inspired by them
  • Generate a sequence diagram from this GitHub PR
  • Read this codebase and draw the architecture
  • Turn this PRD into a user flow
  • Summarize this Loom transcript as a mind map

You can also search your Whimsical workspace directly from the ChatGPT app - pull up existing boards, reference past work, or build on top of what's already there. Example:

  • Find the onboarding flow I made last month and extend it with a new signup step
  • Pull up the “App User Flow for Checkout” and turn it into a wireframe

Editing your boardsCopied!

You have 3 options for editing a generated board:

  1. Open it in Whimsical to edit directly on the canvas
  2. Stay in chat and refine it with follow-up prompts
  3. Mix and match to jump between both as you go

Summary

  1. Whimsical app for ChatGPT
  2. Connect the Whimsical app in ChatGPT
  3. Using the Whimsical app in ChatGPT
  4. Editing your boards