Whimsical is available as a desktop application for MacOS, Windows and Linux. You can download the Whimsical desktop app here: https://whimsical.com/download
Whimsical for Linux is available as a
.deb package (for Debian, Ubuntu, and derivatives) and as an
.rpm package (for Fedora, RHEL, and derivatives).
.deb:
sudo apt install ./whimsical-*.deb
.rpm:
sudo dnf install ./whimsical-*.rpm
Automatic updates: When you install the
.deb package, Whimsical's APT repository is automatically added to your system. New versions will be installed automatically alongside your other system updates via
unattended-upgrades.
AppImage support is coming soon.
It's always best to use the most recent version of the desktop app whenever possible. If you're not on the most recent version, the app will notify you to update.
To manually check for updates on MacOS, open the app, click on Whimsical, and select Check for Updates.
Open Control Panel, and go to Programs > Programs and Features, then right-click Whimsical and choose Uninstall.
Run
sudo apt remove whimsical from the terminal or remove Whimsical through your system's software manager.
Note: Removing the app will not affect any of the content in your Whimsical workspace. Your content is safely and securely stored in the cloud, and can be accessed via Whimsical in your browser.
You can have multiple tabs open in the Whimsical desktop app. To add a new tab, use the
+ button and then either create a new file or browse through existing files to open them.
Right-clicking on any open tab allows you to:
Command (Mac) or
Control (Windows/PC)+
L )
Command (Mac) or
Control (Windows/PC) +
W )
You can also use the following keyboard shortcuts:
Command (Mac) or
Control (Windows/PC) +
T to open a new tab
Command (Mac) or
Control (Windows/PC) +
1 to
9 to switch between open tabs. Switching will also include pinned tabs
Command (Mac) or
Control (Windows/PC) +
W to close the tab you’re currently in
If you use multiple monitors or want more flexibility in how you display files, you can open the Whimsical desktop app in multiple windows.
To open a file in a new window, hold
Shift and click on a file. Or, select "New Window" from the file menu:
If a keyboard shortcut exists in the desktop app, it will be displayed next to the action name when you hover over the action.
All keyboard shortcuts should work the same in both the desktop and browser apps.
Whimsical offers installers in several formats:
If you are installing the Whimsical application on macOS computers where the user does not have local admin privileges, it is recommended to install the Whimsical application to the user’s application folder (
~/Applications , e.g.
/Users/alice/Applications ) instead of the system application folder (
/Applications ). This will allow the automatic updater component to be added without requiring admin privileges.
If you install Whimsical to
/Applications , the first time that a software update is detected as being available, the user will be prompted to authenticate with local admin privileges to install the update helper. After this, subsequent automatic updates will run without an authentication prompt.
Using email and password: Sessions are indefinite and do not expire.
Using Google Sign In: Sessions are indefinite and do not expire.
Using SAML SSO: Session duration is determined by the default session expiry settings configured for your workspace.
No, your content is associated with your workspace and safely and securely stored in the cloud. You can still access Whimsical from the browser.
No, using the desktop app requires an internet connection.
Once you have used the desktop app, you will be prompted to open Whimsical links in the desktop app from the web:
You can also change how links open under Settings > Preferences: