Whimsical is available as a desktop application for MacOS, Windows and Linux. You can download the Whimsical desktop app here: https://whimsical.com/download

Installing the Whimsical app Copied! Link to this section

On macOS Copied! Link to this section

Click on the download link to download Whimsical for desktop: https://desktop.whimsical.com/mac/installer/universal Click on the downloaded file called “Install Whimsical” to run and complete the app installer Once the installation is complete, open the Whimsical app, sign into your account, and you’re good to go!

On Windows Copied! Link to this section

Click on the download link to download Whimsical for Windows x64 or Windows ARM Double-click the downloaded file to run the installer and complete the installation. When the installation is complete, open the Whimsical app from your Start menu or desktop, sign into your account, and you’re all set!

On Linux Copied! Link to this section

Whimsical for Linux is available as a .deb package (for Debian, Ubuntu, and derivatives) and as an .rpm package (for Fedora, RHEL, and derivatives).

Click the download link that matches your distribution and architecture. Double-click the downloaded file to open it in your software installer, or install it from the terminal: For .deb : sudo apt install ./whimsical-*.deb

For .rpm : sudo dnf install ./whimsical-*.rpm Once installed, open the Whimsical app, sign into your account, and you're all set!

Automatic updates: When you install the .deb package, Whimsical's APT repository is automatically added to your system. New versions will be installed automatically alongside your other system updates via unattended-upgrades .

AppImage support is coming soon.

Updating the Whimsical app Copied! Link to this section

It's always best to use the most recent version of the desktop app whenever possible. If you're not on the most recent version, the app will notify you to update.

To manually check for updates on MacOS, open the app, click on Whimsical, and select Check for Updates.

Uninstalling the app Copied! Link to this section

On macOS Copied! Link to this section

Right click the Whimsical icon in your dock and choose Quit. In Finder, drag Whimsical from the Applications folder to the Trash.

On Windows Copied! Link to this section

Open Control Panel, and go to Programs > Programs and Features, then right-click Whimsical and choose Uninstall.

On Linux Copied! Link to this section

Run sudo apt remove whimsical from the terminal or remove Whimsical through your system's software manager.

Note: Removing the app will not affect any of the content in your Whimsical workspace. Your content is safely and securely stored in the cloud, and can be accessed via Whimsical in your browser.

Managing tabs Copied! Link to this section

You can have multiple tabs open in the Whimsical desktop app. To add a new tab, use the + button and then either create a new file or browse through existing files to open them.

Right-clicking on any open tab allows you to:

Copy a link to the file ( Command (Mac) or Control (Windows/PC)+ L )

(Mac) or (Windows/PC)+ ) Duplicate the tab

Pin the tab so it always stays on

Close the selected tab ( Command (Mac) or Control (Windows/PC) + W )

(Mac) or (Windows/PC) + ) Close all other tabs but the selected (and any pinned) tab

You can also use the following keyboard shortcuts:

Open a new tab : Use Command (Mac) or Control (Windows/PC) + T to open a new tab

: Use (Mac) or (Windows/PC) + to open a new tab Switch between tabs : Use Command (Mac) or Control (Windows/PC) + 1 to 9 to switch between open tabs. Switching will also include pinned tabs

: Use (Mac) or (Windows/PC) + to to switch between open tabs. Switching will also include pinned tabs Close tab: Use Command (Mac) or Control (Windows/PC) + W to close the tab you’re currently in

Managing windows Copied! Link to this section

If you use multiple monitors or want more flexibility in how you display files, you can open the Whimsical desktop app in multiple windows.

To open a file in a new window, hold Shift and click on a file. Or, select "New Window" from the file menu:

Using keyboard shortcuts Copied! Link to this section

If a keyboard shortcut exists in the desktop app, it will be displayed next to the action name when you hover over the action.

All keyboard shortcuts should work the same in both the desktop and browser apps.

Additional installation options Copied! Link to this section

Whimsical offers installers in several formats:

macOS universal installer (recommended): https://desktop.whimsical.com/mac/installer/universal

macOS Apple Silicon DMG: https://desktop.whimsical.com/mac/dmg/arm64

macOS Intel DMG: https://desktop.whimsical.com/mac/dmg/x64

macOS Apple Silicon ZIP: https://desktop.whimsical.com/mac/zip/arm64

macOS Intel ZIP: https://desktop.whimsical.com/mac/zip/x64

macOS Apple Silicon PKG: https://desktop.whimsical.com/mac/pkg/arm64

macOS Intel PKG: https://desktop.whimsical.com/mac/pkg/x64

Windows x64 NSIS: https://desktop.whimsical.com/windows/nsis/x64

Windows arm64 NSIS: https://desktop.whimsical.com/windows/nsis/arm64

Linux Debian/Ubuntu x64: https://desktop.whimsical.com/linux/deb/x64

Linux Debian/Ubuntu arm64: https://desktop.whimsical.com/linux/deb/arm64

Linux Fedora/RHEL x64: https://desktop.whimsical.com/linux/rpm/x64

If you are installing the Whimsical application on macOS computers where the user does not have local admin privileges, it is recommended to install the Whimsical application to the user’s application folder ( ~/Applications , e.g. /Users/alice/Applications ) instead of the system application folder ( /Applications ). This will allow the automatic updater component to be added without requiring admin privileges.

If you install Whimsical to /Applications , the first time that a software update is detected as being available, the user will be prompted to authenticate with local admin privileges to install the update helper. After this, subsequent automatic updates will run without an authentication prompt.

How long does a desktop session last before I’m logged out? Copied! Link to this section

Using email and password: Sessions are indefinite and do not expire.

Using Google Sign In: Sessions are indefinite and do not expire.

Using SAML SSO: Session duration is determined by the default session expiry settings configured for your workspace.

If I remove the desktop app, will my content get deleted? Copied! Link to this section

No, your content is associated with your workspace and safely and securely stored in the cloud. You can still access Whimsical from the browser.

Does the desktop app have an offline mode? Copied! Link to this section

No, using the desktop app requires an internet connection.

How do I open a link from the web in the desktop app? Copied! Link to this section

Once you have used the desktop app, you will be prompted to open Whimsical links in the desktop app from the web:

You can also change how links open under Settings > Preferences: