Member roles in Whimsical

Learn about the different levels of access you can grant members and guests of your workspace.
There are two types of people you can have in your Whimsical workspace: Members, and Guests.
Note: Each of Whimsical's plans allows you to invite a different number of total guests with view, comment, or (on paid plans) edit access:
Each of these types, can have different roles with different permissions.
On the Free plan everyone has Admin permissions.
In a workspace, there are two types of members:
Editors and viewers can also be made workspace admins. This allows them to:
If you're a viewer in a workspace and you'd like to request editor access, it's simple. 👍
First, go to Settings, which you’ll find under your workspace name in the top left corner:
Scroll down to your member row, and click the drop down arrow next to your current role (Viewer), then click Request upgrade to editor:
A notification will be sent to all admins in your workspace, to approve or deny the request.
Guest permissions are set on a per file/folder basis when you invite them.
On the Free plan, guests can only view and comment on files and folders.
On the Pro Plan, you can choose to give the following types of guest access:
Guests are free of charge.
Guests in your workspace can be promoted to full members at any time. Go to “Manage guests”, which you’ll find under your workspace name on the top left.
From here, select from the dropdown to promote to workspace editor or workspace viewer:
You can also remove a guest from your workspace with this menu. This will remove their access to any files or folders to which they have been invited.