Member roles in Whimsical

Learn about the different levels of access you can grant members and guests of your workspace.

There are two types of people you can have in your Whimsical workspace: Members, and Guests.

Members have access to the entire workspace, and will automatically see new files added in the shared section. Ideal for your company or team to collaborate together. Members are grouped into teams.

have access to the entire workspace, and will automatically see new files added in the shared section. Ideal for your company or team to collaborate together. Members are grouped into teams. Guests must be invited to specific files or folders. They won’t have access to anything else in your workspace. Perfect for client access, or collaborating with others outside your workspace.

Note: Each of Whimsical's plans allows you to invite a different number of total guests with view, comment, or (on paid plans) edit access: On the Free plan, you can invite up to 10 guests (with view or comment access only)

plan, you can invite up to guests (with view or comment access only) On the Pro plan, you can invite up to 50 guests

plan, you can invite up to guests On the Business plan, you can invite up to 200 guests

Each of these types, can have different roles with different permissions.

Member permissions Copied! Link to this section

On the Free plan everyone has Admin permissions.

In a workspace, there are two types of members:

Viewer - Can access and comment on all shared files in a workspace. Viewers are free of charge. - Viewers can request to be upgraded to Editors.

Can access and comment on all shared files in a workspace. Viewers are free of charge. - Viewers can request to be upgraded to Editors. Editor - Can access, comment on, and edit all shared files in a workspace. Can also create new files and folders. This is a paid role when you upgrade to a Pro plan.

Editors and viewers can also be made workspace admins. This allows them to:

update billing information.

upgrade or downgrade the subscription.

assign roles to other members of the workspace.

add or delete new members.

rename or delete the workspace.

Request an upgrade to editor Copied! Link to this section

If you're a viewer in a workspace and you'd like to request editor access, it's simple. 👍

First, go to Settings, which you’ll find under your workspace name in the top left corner:

Scroll down to your member row, and click the drop down arrow next to your current role (Viewer), then click Request upgrade to editor:

A notification will be sent to all admins in your workspace, to approve or deny the request.

Guest permissions Copied! Link to this section

Guest permissions are set on a per file/folder basis when you invite them.

On the Free plan, guests can only view and comment on files and folders.

On the Pro Plan, you can choose to give the following types of guest access:

Viewer - Can view files they’ve been invited to, or files in folders they’ve been invited to.

Can view files they’ve been invited to, or files in folders they’ve been invited to. Commenter - Can view and comment on files they’ve been invited to, or files in folders they’ve been invited to.

Can view and comment on files they’ve been invited to, or files in folders they’ve been invited to. Editor - Can view, comment on, and edit all files they’ve been invited to, or files in folders they’ve been invited to.

Guests are free of charge.

Promoting a guest Copied! Link to this section

Guests in your workspace can be promoted to full members at any time. Go to “Manage guests”, which you’ll find under your workspace name on the top left.

From here, select from the dropdown to promote to workspace editor or workspace viewer:

You can also remove a guest from your workspace with this menu. This will remove their access to any files or folders to which they have been invited.