Optimizing performance in larger boards

Whimsical’s infinite canvas is great for getting all your ideas down in one place, and you don’t want anything slowing you down. So, here are a few things that might impact board performance and what you can do to improve them.

Number of items in a board Copied! Link to this section

With over 10,000 items, your file may start to slow down. As you approach this number, you'll see this message:

If this happens, we recommend splitting up your content into multiple smaller files. You can do this easily by creating a new file, then cutting and pasting a section from the larger file.

Choice of browser Copied! Link to this section

Whimsical works on all major browsers but works best in Chrome, so if you’re experiencing performance issues in Safari, Firefox, or Edge we recommend switching to Chrome or Brave.

Other intensive processes running Copied! Link to this section

Whimsical relies on your computer’s CPU/RAM to function smoothly, so if you’re using other apps simultaneously that may be taking up these resources (e.g. photo editing apps) we recommend closing them.

Many people collaborating live in the same file Copied! Link to this section

With over 100 people working in a file at the same time, you will no longer see all their live cursors and updates may start to slow down. Why not try more asynchronous collaboration, or take turns with a timer? 😉