Customizing diagram shapes

In Whimsical boards, there are many diagram shapes which can be customized in different ways. This article covers the different options and how to use them.

You'll find diagram shapes in the toolbar, or you can search for a specific shape by typing the slash key / :

They are:

Rectangle (square)

Pill

Oval (circle)

Diamond

Parallelogram

Flipped Parallelogram

Trapezoid

Triangle

Hexagon

Cylinder

Sequence Diagram actor

Annotation

Line

Bracket

Cloud

Star

After adding a shape to your board, you can always change it to be a different shape while preserving the customizations you've made (color/border etc):

The first and most obvious way to customize a shape is to change its size. Just drag any of the sides or corners, and you'll see the exact width and height in pixels as you make adjustments.

Read this article to learn how auto-alignment and the grid impacts sizing shapes.

Tip: When resizing clouds or stars, the edges are regenerated for a splash of randomness 👇 If you do want multiple identical clouds or stars, resize them first before copying them.

Change the color of any of your shapes with this option in the context bar:

After you've set the color of a specific shape (like rectangle in this example) any more of the same shapes you add will be the same color. E.g. any other rectangles I add to this board 👆will be white.

The colors available in this palette come from the board's theme, or you can add custom colors as needed.

Check out this article to learn about custom colors and themes.

Border style Copied! Link to this section

There are three outline options to choose from:

Fill - where the entire shape is solidly colored and there is no distinct border

Border - where the border is solidly colored and the shape's fill is a lighter version of the same color

Dashed border - Same as above, but the border is dashed

You can also make a shape completely transparent - leaving only its outline visible:

Quick hack: If you want a shape to have a different colored border, you can place a slightly larger shape behind it and then group them for this effect:

Or, offsetting two shapes of the same size, can make for a groovy 3D block effect:

This is best used sparingly 😉

You can rotate shapes at 90 degree increments: