Setting up SAML session expiry

Your organization may have specific policies around how frequently users should be asked to re-authenticate. Now you can apply those policies to your Whimsical workspace.
Note: SAML SSO is only available on our Business plan. You must be an admin to enable SAML SSO.
To set how long SAML authenticated user sessions last for in Whimsical:
Users logging in with SAML SSO will see a notice before their session expires, allowing them to re-authenticate.
This is only available when you choose a timeout option other than the default Session timeout.
The warning will show 2 hours, 1 hour, and 10 minutes before the session expires:
The session timeout controls the maximum amount of time a user session is valid for.
However, when you remove a user from your organization’s workspace, the user will immediately lose access to workspace content, even though their Whimsical session may continue to be valid for some time.