Adding and removing members

Adding new members Copied! Link to this section

To add new workspace members, click Invite people... which you'll find under your workspace name on the top left:

From there, enter the email address of anyone you'd like to invite, or click this link to create an invitation link that can be shared with several people:

Tip: If someone doesn't receive your invite link, please have them check the junk or spam folders, just in case.

Note: Every member in your workspace is also a workspace admin on the Free plan.

Removing existing members Copied! Link to this section

First, go to Settings, which you’ll find under your workspace name in the top left corner:

Click the little arrow next to the member you want to remove then, Remove from workspace:

To learn more about how adding or removing members impacts your bill, check out this article.

Leaving a workspace Copied! Link to this section

First, go to Settings, which you’ll find under your workspace name in the top left corner:

Then, click "Leave workspace" under the role dropdown to the right of your name: