Collaborating with others in real time

Note: To collaborate with your colleagues or clients in real time, you first have to invite them to the workspace. Here's how to do it.

You can collaborate live with others in your Whimsical boards - whether you're working on a presentation together, running a brainstorming session, or reviewing wireframes.

Some limits to be aware of:

You'll be able to see the live cursors of the first 100 editors in the board.

For those who join after the first 100, editing or commenting will still be shown, but not their cursor.

There is also a limit of 50 anonymous (logged-out) viewers in a board.

If more than 100 people are in a board, editors are prioritized over logged-in viewers, who are prioritized over anonymous viewers.

See who is viewing the file Copied! Link to this section

To see who has the file open on their device, check the upper-right corner of the screen. You'll see the avatar of anyone else who is viewing the file.

You'll also see a cursor with the member's name moving across the file so you can see who is working on what:

Anonymous viewers will be assigned a nickname and avatar like "Anonymous adventurer"

These names are not persistent, so two people may be given the same nickname if they are in the board at different times.

See who is editing the file Copied! Link to this section

If somebody is editing a board, you'll also see a pencil (for editing) or a comment bubble (for commenting) right next to the element they have selected together with their name. The element will also be highlighted:

If you have opened a comment box, you'll also see three dots if somebody is typing a new comment:

Follow the cursor of another collaborator Copied! Link to this section

To follow the cursor of another collaborator, hover over their avatar → "Click to follow". To stop following and exit the following mode, click on their avatar again or pan / zoom anywhere on the canvas:

See who has made edits to the file previously Copied! Link to this section

You can also see who has worked on a board at any point in time using Version history: