Using Whimsical Boards

Whimsical Boards gives you a flexible, infinite canvas. It's home to everything you need for visual thinking: flowcharts, diagrams, wireframes, sticky notes, mind maps and more. This article outlines all the basics - and you'll find guides for specific use cases linked at the bottom 👇

For a 60 second tour of everything you need to get started with boards, check out this video:

The toolbar Copied! Link to this section

No matter what you want to add to your boards, the toolbar is where you'll find it. The most important elements, as well as a specific mode for wireframes, are in the top section:

The rest of the toolbar has the supporting tools for connecting ideas, adding structure, and getting creative with AI:

Pro tip: The All tools menu is easily searchable and includes every possible object or action you can use in Whimsical boards, including timers and voting for live sessions.

After selecting a tool from the toolbar, you may see additional options to customize or refine it. In this example, you can see all the options for freehand drawing:

The context menu Copied! Link to this section

When you add an object to your board, or select an existing object, you'll see the floating context menu:

Use it to refine, arrange, or change the object or objects you've selected:

If you select objects of different types, the context menu will show only the options that apply to all of them - like grouping, aligning, and distributing evenly.

Tip: When working with multiple objects, you can filter your selection by type, shape, or color.

File actions Copied! Link to this section

In a board (or any Whimsical file), you'll see a dropdown arrow next to the file's title. This is the file action menu, and it allows you to move, copy, or delete the file as well as change the theme and settings.

The help menu Copied! Link to this section

As always, when you're working in a board, you'll have the help menu in the bottom right corner, where you'll find links to: