Whimsical MCP - supported tools

The Whimsical MCP gives AI assistants like Claude, Cursor, and Codex a set of tools to read and write content in your Whimsical workspace. These tools work together. For example, a typical session might search for an existing file, read its content, then create or edit a new diagram based on what it finds.
This article lists the MCP tools currently available.
search
Search across your Whimsical workspace by title or content.
Use this to find existing boards, docs, folders, and sections before creating something new, or to pull relevant files into context. Supports filtering to file and folder titles only, or searching across all content, including shapes and text on boards.
Example prompts:
fetch
Read the contents of a Whimsical board, doc, or folder by ID.
Returns the text content of the file. For boards, this includes all shapes, sticky notes, text, and diagram nodes. For docs, it returns the full text. Can also return a PNG image snapshot of a board. Use
search first to find the file ID.
Example prompts:
create
Create a new Whimsical file, a board, flowchart, mind map, sequence diagram, wireframe, sticky note set, or table.
This is the primary tool for generating new visual content. Diagrams are auto-laid-out; boards support freeform placement. New files are created in your workspace, and a link is returned.
Example prompts:
Supported file types:
flowchart - Process flows and decision trees, auto-laid-out
mindmap - Hierarchical idea maps, auto-laid-out
sequence_diagram - Interaction diagrams between actors, auto-laid-out
wireframe - UI mockups with flexbox layout
board - Freeform canvas with full positional control
sticky_notes - Clusters of sticky notes, auto-laid-out
table - Structured data tables from markdown or column/row data
stamp - Insert a preset template from the stamp catalog
doc_create
Create a new Whimsical document with markdown content.
Supports headings, lists, links, code blocks, and tables. Use this for text-heavy content rather than
create.
Example prompts:
edit
Add, update, or delete objects on an existing Whimsical board or doc.
For boards: add shapes, text, sticky notes, connectors, icons, and tables; update position, color, size, or text; delete objects. For docs: insert, update, or delete blocks. Also supports find-and-replace across a diagram, and structural updates for mind maps and sequence diagrams.
Example prompts:
wireframe_edit
Reflow or edit the elements of an existing wireframe.
Add, restyle, or rearrange wireframe elements — buttons, inputs, text, and containers — then re-run the flexbox layout so everything stays aligned. Use this to iterate on a wireframe created with
create; the generic
edit tool covers boards and docs, but wireframe elements are edited here.
Example prompts:
auto_layout
Re-arrange a flowchart using automatic layout.
Useful after adding or editing shapes to clean up positioning. Connectors re-route automatically. Supports top-to-bottom, left-to-right, and other orientations, as well as compact and default spacing.
Example prompts:
file_tree
Browse the folder hierarchy in your workspace.
Use this to see how files are organized, find a specific folder to create new content in, or get an overview of a project area.
Example prompts:
list_workspaces
List all Whimsical workspaces you belong to.
Returns workspace names, IDs, and your role (member or guest). Useful when you have access to multiple workspaces and need to target the right one.
Example prompts:
comment_read
Read the comment threads on a Whimsical board or doc.
Returns all threads with their author, timestamp, and content. Can read all comments on a file, or filter to comments on a specific object or block. Useful for pulling design feedback or decisions into context before making edits.
Example prompts:
comment_edit
Create, reply to, edit, resolve, reopen, or delete a comment thread on a Whimsical board or doc.
Useful for leaving notes, recording decisions, or flagging questions directly on a file. Comments support markdown formatting.
Example prompts:
Most tasks combine several tools in sequence. For example:
"Update our architecture diagram to add the new caching layer"
search - finds the architecture board
fetch - reads the current diagram content
edit - adds the new caching layer node and connectors
auto_layout - tidies up the positions
"Summarise the feedback on our latest wireframes"
search - finds the wireframe files
comment_read - retrieves all comment threads
"Turn this codebase into a system architecture diagram"
create - generates a new board or flowchart in Whimsical
"Create a spec doc in the right project folder"
file_tree - browses the workspace to find the target folder
doc_create - creates the document in that folder