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5 ways to create a new file

There are 5 ways to create new Whimsical boards

  1. Go to whimsical.new in your browser.
  2. Use the keyboard shortcut Command + Option + N (Mac) or Ctrl + Alt + N (PC).
  3. Click Create new board in the top left corner.
  4. Click the + button in any section in the sidebar.
  5. Or click + New Board in the folder view.