Using the timer in boards

When collaborating on a board, you often want to set a time limit for certain activities, like brainstorming or voting.

To start a timer, use the All tools menu (➕ sign) from the toolbar. The All tools menu can also be accessed with the shortcut / .

Once the timer pops up, you can choose how long it will last. There are 5 presets to choose from, or you can enter a custom time of up to 99 minutes and 59 seconds.

Once the timer has started, it will be placed at the top-right corner of the screen. From here, you can:

Pause and resume the timer

Stop the timer entirely

Add additional time to the timer

Collapse the timer so it becomes smaller

Mute the timer to avoid hearing an audible chime once the time is up

Restart the timer once the time is up

To close the timer completely, stop it and then click the X icon.