WhimsicalWhimsical
Learn

Loading…Open app
Whimsical statusStatusContact Us

Using the timer in boards

When collaborating on a board, you often want to set a time limit for certain activities, like brainstorming or voting.

To start a timer, use the All tools menu (➕ sign) from the toolbar. The All tools menu can also be accessed with the shortcut / .

Once the timer pops up, you can choose how long it will last. There are 5 presets to choose from, or you can enter a custom time of up to 99 minutes and 59 seconds.

Once the timer has started, it will be placed at the top-right corner of the screen. From here, you can:

  • Pause and resume the timer
  • Stop the timer entirely
  • Add additional time to the timer
  • Collapse the timer so it becomes smaller
  • Mute the timer to avoid hearing an audible chime once the time is up
  • Restart the timer once the time is up

To close the timer completely, stop it and then click the X icon.

Note:

  • The timer is not available on the Free plan.
  • Any editor can modify, stop, or restart the timer.
  • The timer will be visible to everyone viewing the board.
  • The size of the timer and its mute settings are unique to you and won’t affect any others viewing the board.
  • If you mute or collapse a timer, those settings will be remembered for the next time you start the timer.

Related articles