Using the timer in boards

When collaborating on a board, you often want to set a time limit for certain activities, like brainstorming or voting.
To start a timer, use the All tools menu (➕ sign) from the toolbar. The All tools menu can also be accessed with the shortcut
/ .
Once the timer pops up, you can choose how long it will last. There are 5 presets to choose from, or you can enter a custom time of up to 99 minutes and 59 seconds.
Once the timer has started, it will be placed at the top-right corner of the screen. From here, you can:
To close the timer completely, stop it and then click the X icon.
Note: