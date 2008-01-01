Sketch on the canvas with freehand drawing

For freedom and flexibility, sometimes you just need to sketch or scribble your ideas on the canvas. This is easy in boards with “Freehand Drawing”, which includes two markers, a highlighter, and an eraser.
You can draw on and around other objects (like flowchart shapes, or wireframe elements), or create quick designs entirely with the marker. For best results when drawing freehand, use:
In a board you can switch to freehand with the pencil icon in the toolbar, or by pressing the
H key to draw different shapes or lines:
Tip: Access the highlighter directly by pressing
Shift +
H .
Then, with the freehand menu open, choose from:
The marker is available in two sizes (thin or thick) and both the marker and highlighter are available in the different colors of your theme:
Note: The highlighter doesn’t support the lightest colors (white, smoke & gray).
To erase more content at once, zoom out and the eraser will maintain its size:
For more structured drawing switch on “Detect Shapes” and any rectangle, circle, straight line, or diamond will be recognized and made uniform:
Drawings can be resized, moved, or erased, like so:
It’s also easy to change the style of an existing drawing. Just select it, then choose a different pen type, or color: